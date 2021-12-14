43 Quotes About Gaslighting To Help You Break Away From This Emotional Abuse

Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

Have you ever encountered someone who twisted your words around to make you feel small? Are you constantly second-guessing yourself to the point where you might question your sanity? If so, you might be a victim of gaslighting. There are many signs and definitions of a gaslighter, making the information seem overwhelming at times. If you’re looking for quotes about gaslighting and quotes about gaslighters, we rounded up a collection of phrases and definitions that can help you gain the clarity and strength to hopefully walk away from a toxic situation.

According to Psychology Today, gaslighting is a situation that causes you to question your reality and is often practiced by a narcissist, or the gaslighter. Gaslighters often convince their victims they’re over-exaggerative, “taking things too seriously,” or flat out wrong when it comes to certain events or conversations. They do this when they want to assert dominance and feel a strong sense of power and control over the other. Being gaslighted makes you question your reality and often plays with your self-esteem and confidence. The term gaslighting comes from the 1938 play Gaslight, which was later made into a movie starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer. In the story, a husband dims the gaslights in the couple’s home every night, only to vehemently deny doing so when his wife notices. A gaslighter’s actions might not cause harm initially, but, over time, their behavior will cause much anxiety and distress for their victims.

The following gaslighting quotes will give you further insight into this toxic behavior and the type of people who employ it.

Gaslighting Quotes That Capture This Emotional Manipulation