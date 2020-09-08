Tracee Ellis Ross Announces ‘Golden Girls’ Reboot With All-Black Cast

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard, and Regina King will be getting “Golden” TONIGHT

If you’re into anything and everything Golden Girls related (and if you’re not, honestly, who even are you), then you’re going to be positively tickled to hear this news: Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard, and Regina King are getting together to recreate the beloved show via Zoom.

An Instagram post that all four stars shared shows Lathan as Blanche, King as Dorothy, Ross as Rose and Woodard as Sophia.

“We bring to you our rendition of Golden Girls, reimagined with an all-Black cast of your favorite actresses: Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe,” reads a description of the project.

“In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!” The event itself is in partnership with Zoom, and tonight’s episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change – the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.

The recreation will air TONIGHT at 9 p.m. Eastern time — it’s free to watch, but you must register in order to do so.

Throughout the pandemic, several casts of popular shows, including those from Parks and Recreation and The Office, have reunited virtually for charity.

When it comes to Golden Girls in particular, the fandom and fervor over the 30-year-old sitcom remains strong to this day. Devoted lovers of Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia have continued to keep the show relevant (though honestly the show itself tackled so many topics that are still valuable and relevant in 2020).

Want to makeover a room in your house? There’s Golden Girls wallpaper! Want to dress up for a quarantined Halloween for shits and giggles? There are costumes for each of your favorite cast members. Shot glasses, prayer candles, and literally anything else your heart could possibly desire to honor everyone’s favorite female quartet — it all exists.

As for this Zoom remake, well, it’s what we all need right now. With a lack of new television available due to the pandemic, this all-Black version of a show that brings so many people together — and now for an even greater cause, to support Color of Change — well, grab a slice of cheesecake and sign up to watch tonight.