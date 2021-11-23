Searching For Some Laughs? Scroll Through These 50 Hilarious Google Jokes

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

You know a company or brand is successful when their name becomes the generic term for its product — think Kleenex, Xerox, Jell-O, and yes, Google. It’s strange to think that a company founded in 1998 could be involved in so many aspects of our lives, both on and off the computer. Planning some travel and need to know how to get somewhere? Try Google Maps. Trying to get in touch with someone? There’s Gmail, Google Voice, Gchat; take your pick! Want to turn the lights off in the next room or hear a playlist of camp songs for your kids? Just ask Google Home. You can even ask it to zing you some funny one-liners. Although, if you’re a self-proclaimed nerd or have a teen who enjoys tech-y puns, you might prefer reading Google jokes — as in, yes, jokes created about the search engine. After all, when you think about it, “Google” itself is kind of a silly word (even though it seems normal now that we’re constantly referencing and using its products).

Listen, you don’t have to feel guilty for enjoying a laugh at Google’s expense, either. The company is known for its sense of humor! Their April Fool’s jokes and pranks are the stuff of legends. So, are you ready for some side-splitting content about the search engine? The following Google jokes will have you scrolling for more. Even if your kids aren’t quite old enough to realize what makes this list so hilarious, at least you’ll have something to chuckle about while they crack up over things like duck jokes and bee puns.

Best Google Jokes on the Internet