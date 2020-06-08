Bee Puns That’ll Create A Buzz At Your Next Gathering

mrs/Getty

Bees are terrifying, but necessary. They’re also incredibly trendy, thanks to their chic black and yellow coloring and how cute a cartoon bee can look. We’ve seen bee-themed engagement parties and bee-themed gender reveals. From honeycomb cakes to honey-filled chocolates, it’s easy to go over-the-top for a bee themed party. If you’re looking for the perfect pun for your invites or just something silly and on-theme to share with guests, a fun and funny bee pun might be the way to go. Warning, though: These bee puns are just winging it.

1. We always buy our natural honey from the same bees because they always give us their swarm wishes.

2. A bee that’s been put under a spell has been bee-witched!

3. That bee certainly deserved the promotion at work, he was always so buzzy on the job.

4. What did the bee say to his girlfriend? “I can’t help pollen in love with you.”

5. What did the bee girlfriend say in return? “Hive never felt this way bee-fore.”

6. What did the teach say to the bad bee? “Bee-hive yourself.”

7. What’s black and yellow and flies at 30,000 feet? A bee on an airplane.

8. The only thing more dangerous than being with a fool is fooling with a bee.

9. The talkative bee earned a reputation as being blab-bee.

10. What’s bee’s favorite kind of candy? Bumble gum.

11. The bee bank robber said to the tellers, “Your honey or your life.”

12. Why was the bee fired from the barber shop? He only knew how to give a buzz-cut.

13. Who says, “zzub zzub zzub?” A bee flying backwards.

14. When a bee is in your hand, what’s in your eye? Beauty. Because beauty is in the eye of the bee-holder.

15. A bee’s favorite sport is rug-bee.

16. That pretentious wasp is just plain snob-bee!

17. What do you call a bee who speaks too softly? A mumble-bee!

18. The only one who can protect the Queen Bee is her hub-bee.

19. What do bees like with their sushi? Wasa-bee!

20. Bees style their hair with a honeycomb.

21. To bee or not to bee, that is the question.

22. The bee that resides in America is called a USB.

23. When you cross a doorbell and a bee you wind up with a hum-dinger.

24. Why do bees get married? Because they found their honey!

25. What what do you call bees that constantly drop things? Fumble bees!

26. Where do worker bees go on vacation? Sting-apore.

27. What are bees’ favorite Spice Girls song? Wanna-bee!

28. Only bees who are on their best bee-havior get to go to the hive and make honey.

29. Who is a bee’s favorite singer? Bee-yoncé.

30. What did one bee say to the other when they landed on the same flower? Buzz off.

31. Bees can fly in the rain if they are wearing their little yellow jackets.

32. Just like humans, bees love the honey-moon part of their relationships more than anything else.

33. What’s a happy bumblebee’s blood type? Bee positive!

34. What happens when a bee burps near the queen? It gets a royal pardon.

35. They asked the beekeeper to move his business out of town because he was creating quite a buzz around town.

36. As soon as the bees were finished making their hive they threw a big house swarming party.

37. What do you call a bee that’s a sore loser? A cry bay-bee!

38. The worst part about getting stung by bees? Tomorrow you’re going to have to take care of those hives.

39. What is the last thing to go through a bee’s mind when it hits a windshield? Its stinger.

40. The male bee was such a romantic, he kept pollen in love with all the female bees.

41. How did the bumble bee lose an eye? With a beebee gun.

42. A wasp is nothing more than a wanna-bee.