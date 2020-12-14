Need A Good Laugh? These 43 Duck Puns And Jokes Fit The Bill

Yo! What’s quack-a-lackin’? Looking for a ducking good time? Well, we’ve got some one-liners and knee-slappers that ought to fit the bill. We waddled through the web to find as many solidly silly but entirely wholesome duck puns and jokes as possible. And, y’all, these duck laughs are doozies. We find them to be some of the funniest animal jokes floating around the internet, and we genuinely believe you’ll love them, too.
In fact, they’re so funny that they’ll probably make you wish you had more animal jokes to sit around and crack up over. Hey, say no more! Just name another animal. Cows? We have cow jokes. Pigs? Of course, there are pig jokes. Llama jokes? Obvs, Mama. It turns out the people of Earth enjoy a good laugh, and they can turn literally anything into a fun little joke to share among friends. There are even jokes about bananas. It’s, you know, ba-na-nas. (Can you tell fruit jokes come in a solid second on our list of favorite joke themes?)
All of this to say, keep reading for some easy entertainment. Our collection of duck puns and jokes will have swimming in giggles.
Best Duck Puns and Jokes
- At what time does a duck wake up?
At the quack of dawn.
- What do ducks say when people throw things at them?
“Time to duck!”
- What is a chick’s favorite drink?
Peepsi.
- What is the baby duck’s favorite game?
Beak-a-boo.
- What do you call a rude duck?
A duck with a quackitude.
- What do you call a bird that can fix anything?
Duck Tape.
- What did Detective Duck say to his partner?
“Let’s quack this case!”
- What did the lawyer say to the duck in court?
“I demand an egg-splanation!”
- Why did the duck sleep under the car?
Because he wanted to wake up oily.
- What do you get if you cross a duck and Santa Claus?
A Christmas quacker.
- How can you tell rubber ducks apart?
You can’t because they look egg-xactly the same!
- What did the duck say when he dropped the dishes?
“I hope I didn’t quack any!”
- Where do tough ducks come from?
Hard-boiled eggs.
- What do you call a cow and two ducks?
Milk and quackers.
- What do you call a cat that swallows a duck?
A duck-filled-fatty-puss.
- When is roast duck bad for your health?
When you’re the duck.
- Did you hear about the duck who thought he was a squirrel?
That was one tough nut to quack.
- If a duck says “Quack quack,” what says “Quick quick?”
A duck with hiccups.
- What do you call a clever duck?
A wise quacker.
- What did the duck say when the waitress came?
“Put it on my bill!”
- Why do ducks check the news?
For the feather forecast.
- What happens when a duck flies upside down?
It quacks up.
- On what side does a duck have the most feathers?
The outside.
- What did the ducks carry their schoolbooks in?
Their quack-packs.
- Why did the duck cross the playground?
To get to the other slide.
- What do you call it when it’s raining ducks and chickens?
Fowl weather.
- What do you get when a duck bends over?
It’s buttquack.
- Why do ducks fly south for the winter?
It’s too far to waddle.
- Why did the duck get a red card in the football game?
For fowl-play.
- Where did the duck go when he was sick?
To the ducktor.
- What do you call a duck that steals?
A robber ducky.
- Two ducks were swimming in a pond. One of them said “Quack quack.”
Then the other said, “Hey, I was about to say that!”
- Why do ducks lay eggs?
They would break if they dropped them.
- Why was the teacher annoyed with the duck?
Because he wouldn’t quit quackin’ jokes.
- Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Quack!
Quack who?
Quack open the door and you’ll see!
- Why are ducks bad drivers?
Their windshields are quacked.
- What do you call a duck that loves fireworks?
A fire-quacker.
- What do ducks have with soup?
Quackers.
- What kind of TV shows do ducks watch?
Duckumenteries.
- How do ducks talk?
They don’t, you quack.
- What type of food do you get when you cross a duck with a mole?
Quackamole.
- What do you call a duck with fangs?
Count Duckula.
- What’s a duck’s favorite ballet?
The Nutquacker.