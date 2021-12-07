Gynecologist-Asks-Women-To-Design-His-New-Office-And-The-Replies-Are-Spot-On

mariakray/Shutterstock

A gynecologist asked Twitter what features his new office should include, and all women (and people who require gynecological care) will be able to relate to the replies

Why is it that in the year of our Lord 2021, going to the gynecologist still sucks so bad? Like, we have the technology to land human beings on the moon. We all carry tiny computers in our pockets all the time. How hard is it to, I don’t know, warm up any device that’s going to be inserted inside someone before it goes in? You have to wonder how things would be different if it were men who required a yearly trip to the gyno — can’t you just envision the mugs of beer and platters of chicken wings that would be freely available in the waiting room?

Luckily, some doctors are clueing into the fact that women (and nonbinary people and all others who require gynecological care) want more from their experiences with their gynecologists. Dr. Ryan Stewart, a urogynecologist based in Indianapolis, is about to launch his own practice. But before he draws up the blueprints for his new office, he decided to go to the real experts: He asked the people of Twitter who have received gynecological care to weigh in on what would have improved the experience for them.

“How would you design/optimize a visit to the gynecologist’s office?” he wrote. “No detail is too small.”

I have the opportunity to design my office from scratch. I’m asking women. How would you design/optimize a visit to the gynecologist’s office? ✅problems

✅frustrations

✅solutions No detail is too small. If I’ve ever had a tweet worthy of virality, it’s this one. 🙏🏼 RT. — Ryan Stewart (@stuboo) December 5, 2021

The replies were, unsurprisingly, everything.

Several focused on one of the most potentially triggering parts of visiting any doctor: Being weighed. A few different people asked that scales be put somewhere private, and that patients be given the ability to opt out of being weighed — or at least to be able to use the scale in a way that they themselves can’t see the number on it.

And do not put a scale in a public/visible place. Also..weights should be subject to consent and only done when relevant like any other procedure. — Dr. Erin MacLean MD OB/GYN (ret’d) (@macdoin) December 5, 2021

Set up the scale in a way where the patient doesn't face the number, only get weight when it's necessary and have the nurse or aid ask if they want to hear it. Heat the rooms, we're often waiting bottomless with a half gown and it's cold. Warm the speculums! — nintendo ennui (@_parasocial) December 5, 2021

The process of changing out of your clothes and into an exam gown was another area where people suggested a lot of much-needed improvements.

I once went to an OB/GYN office that had a light switch (reachable from exam table)that lit up outside the door to let provider know I was changed. Significantly decreased wait time sitting in gown since no one was guessing if I was ready. — Mary Brock (@mgbrock) December 5, 2021

Changing room *inside* exam room where you can store your clothes. That little pile of clothing with undies that you have to place on a chair is demoralizing. Maybe even have en-suite changing room/toilet to clean up goo. And maybe a consult area there too. — Gin (@GinPNP) December 5, 2021

And while we’re on the subject of better privacy for patients, how about angling the beds so their exposed vaginas aren’t pointed directly at the exam room door?

DO NOT put the exam beds such that a person's crotch will be facing the door. Just in case. Ask me how I know this is necessary. — Janet Werther (@janetwerther) December 6, 2021

Naturally, temperatures came up more than a few times. Many people on the thread wanted thermostats in each exam room, which is a genius idea. But more than that, warm up the stirrups and instruments before they touch our bare skin, please.

My OBGYN has hilarious warmers over the stirrups, which always make me laugh. There's another room that says "I Hate" & "This Part". They also make me feel like the office understands how awkward and uncomfortable these appointments can be, despite their best efforts. pic.twitter.com/UidkvHjrR3 — Dr. Jay Phab, PharmD, BCPS (@PhabPharmaDoc) December 5, 2021

In addition to things that would make the gynecologist’s office more comfortable, there were also many suggestions that would make it more welcoming and inclusive. Gowns and equipment in a wide range of sizes are a must, as are lifts to help people get onto the exam tables if they’re unable to climb up there themselves.

Invest in ceiling lift for those who cannot easily get themselves onto an examining table. They & your back will thank you. Track with install is about $800. The power head is $3,500-5,000 & is moveable between rooms & even washroom.

Pull-out painted wooden stirrups - not cold. — L Graves (@LGSentinel) December 5, 2021

All in all, the thread is one that will have a lot of women (and other people who need gynecological care) nodding along. These are pretty obvious fixes that would help improve the entire experience, and it’s about time someone asked for these kinds of recommendations.