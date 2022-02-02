Hailey Bieber Says She Isn’t Quite Ready To Have Kids

Taylor Hill/WireImage

There won’t be a Baby Bieber in 2022. Successful model, emerging entrepreneur, and, incidentally, Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber has a full slate and no immediate plans to start trying for a family. “Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think,” she told the Wall Street Journal magazine for their latest cover story.

Looking forward in time, Bieber still feels no rush toward pregnancy. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take,” she told WSJ.

The 25-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin, who left high school six months before graduation in order to pursue a career in modeling that has landed her on the cover of Vogue eleven times, is currently focused on her new skincare line, Rhode (which is also her middle name).

In YouTube videos shot in her bathroom that have gathered over five million views, Bieber walks fans through involved skincare routines that incorporate multiple washes, serums, oils, and massaging tools. In her “Getting Ready for Bed” video, Bieber tells her audience, “If I’m not getting into bed looking like a glazed doughnut, then I’m not doing the right thing.”

Whether or not you think she resembles a pastry, there’s no contesting the fact of Bieber’s glistening skin, which is at the core of her brand’s identity. Bieber also maintains creative control of the company. “My role in the brand is the Creative of Everything, putting together the packaging and the colors and the aesthetic,” she told WSJ. In line with cosmetic brands by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Bieber has pledged to make her products affordable. “I just don’t see why a $200 cream has to be the answer to good skin,” she says.

The Biebers, married in 2018, often speak publicly about their Christian faith. Without attributing it to any one set of religious beliefs, Bieber questions the assumption that a marriage means children are imminent.

“Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Almost as young as her baby-soft skin. With such a natural glow already, Bieber will make a resplendent pregnant woman when she decides it’s time.