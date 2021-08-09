 Halsey Shows Off Baby Ender's Adorable, Colorful Nursery

Halsey Shows Off Stretch Marks & Baby Ender’s Adorable Nursery

by August 9, 2021

Halsey’s latest Instagram photo dump is all about baby Ender, and we love to see it

Is anyone else just loving Halsey as a mom? The 26-year-old “Without Me” welcomed baby Ender Ridley Aydin with boyfriend Alev Aydin on July 14, and in a recent photo dump on Instagram, gave fans a look behind the scenes at their life as a brand new parent.

Halsey, who recently said they feel “most authentic” using both she/they pronouns, captioned the carousel of photos, “Well….this is what it look like” with an emoji of a teddy bear. The first photo was a snap of a wall in Ender’s nursery, showing off the colorful decor chosen for the newborn. There’s a neon, light-up rainbow, Ender’s name written in colorful script letters, and all kinds of multi-colored artwork. There are quite a few pieces featuring cartoon animals, and a piece of neon blue construction paper with a “feel good worm” on it — what looks like a beaded worm, and a handwritten note: “Pet this worm when you’re feeling sad, and pretty soon you’ll be feeling glad.”

In the second photo, Halsey shared a snap of little Ender. Even though half their face is cut off, we can still see some very cute little cheeks and a tiny elbow, and a baby dressed in tie-dye, which is enough to melt anyone’s heart.

The third photo looks like it might be a living room or den, and features an absolutely adorable mushroom stool on top of colorful, layered rugs. Um, Halsey, if you could drop a link to where we can buy that stool, that would be perfect.

Because Halsey is apparently in the business of making the internet’s collective heart melt today, there’s also a sweet snap of Ayden cuddling Ender while the 3-week-old baby sleeps peacefully in his arms. The pair are also wearing matching blue tie-dye outfits, in case you haven’t already died from the cuteness.

In the carousel, Halsey also shared a snap of their stretch marks after giving birth. On social media, the singer has been vocal about working to end stigmas about bodies during and after pregnancy and birth.

Halsey hasn’t shared many photos of Ender since they were born — understandably, she’s probably soaking up time with that sweet new baby. They announced the birth with a black-and-white shot from the delivery room on July 19.

Since then, the only time Ender has appeared on Halsey’s public feed is when she posted a shot for World Breastfeeding Week.

Halsey has announced that their newest album, out next month, will explore “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” — “The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully,” they wrote.