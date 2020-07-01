Original ‘Hamilton’ Cast Reunites For Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

Disney+

Rejoice, Hamilfans! You’re getting not one but two Hamilton movies on July 3

Yes, you read that right. By now, you’ve surely heard about Disney+’s theatrical movie version of a live stage recording of Broadway’s Hamilton. Originally slated for release in October 2021, Disney+ gifted us all with the good news they were going to debut it via the streaming service on July 3. Well, Disney is here for us again, fellow HamFans. It brought the original cast together once more for a companion documentary — and it’s set to drop this Friday alongside the movie.

Hamilton In-Depth With Kelley Carter will see the original Broadway actors reconvene for a virtual roundtable to discuss the show’s origin and legacy. That group includes director Thomas Kail, as well as stars Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and, naturally, show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (aka Alexander Hamilton). Look around, look around at how lucky we are!

Not only #HamilFilm

On July 3rd, on Disney Plus, will be available a brand new behind the scene documentary with @Lin_Manuel Miranda, directon Thomas Kail and the cast of #Hamilton Read more ➡️ https://t.co/PmR0DQ9vZn pic.twitter.com/0uhjRNApZp — LinMiranda.com (@Linmirandacom) June 30, 2020

“The story and subject matter that Hamilton covers, and the creative vision of its architects and actors, are more timely than ever,” Jimmy Pitaro, president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks said in a statement. “The Undefeated, and Kelley L. Carter, are uniquely positioned to help connect audiences — whether they have never seen the show, or have seen it 10 times — to the creative process, people and significance of Hamilton as it debuts on Disney+.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the documentary will also explore the show’s significance in the cultural context of creating dialogue around systemic racism and social injustice. Emphasized award-winning journalist Kelley L. Carter, who’s hosting, “This special isn’t just about one of the most important pieces of work to ever play on Broadway. This is about how art inspires activism. And, well, how activation inspires great art.”

We’re officially just as excited about the documentary as we are about the movie! Can we just also say bless the Hamilton cast for being a light in this blighted year?

Finding out the movie was being made has proven to be a highlight of 2020. Then, amid the coronavirus pandemic in April, the cast surprised a young fan on a sweet Zoom call. Just when we thought we couldn’t love them more, they announced the movie was coming early. And now this.

The Hamilton cast may single-handedly pull us all out of our pandemic funk.