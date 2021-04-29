Looking For Tips On How To Get Pregnant Fast? Here’s What You Should Know

Rya Franco/Unsplash

Most people with a uterus spend a decent part of their lives either trying to avoid getting pregnant or trying to conceive. Either way, it takes money and effort. But what if time, for some reason, isn’t on your side, and you need to get pregnant as quickly as possible? It could be some health issue or diminishing egg supply, or maybe you want a baby, like, yesterday. Regardless of why you want to get pregnant fast, it’s a good idea to know what to look out for with early pregnancy symptoms and how to calculate your due date once you do conceive. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what to know about getting pregnant ASAP.

How can I increase my chances of getting pregnant?

If you’re in a position where you need to get pregnant stat (including this month), you may be interested in finding out how to get pregnant fast and increase your chances of conceiving. Here are some tips for doing that:

Have sex regularly — Obviously a no-brainer, but as the Mayo Clinic points out, the highest pregnancy rates occur in couples who have sex every day or every other day. Time to get busy – even if that means scheduling sex.

Monitor your menstrual cycle

Stay healthy

Have a preconception appointment with your obstetrician

How long should you keep sperm inside to get pregnant?

You may be wondering how long you should keep sperm inside of you to increase your chances of getting pregnant, but this isn’t really something you need to or can control because sperm can live in the reproductive tract of a person with a uterus for up to five days, the Mayo Clinic explains. Instead of focusing on the sperm/semen, pay attention to when you’re ovulating instead because you have the best chance of getting pregnant when live sperm are present in the fallopian tubes during ovulation. This means having sex regularly five days before and on the day of ovulation. There are several ways to monitor your ovulation schedule, including this ovulation calculator or using an ovulation test.

How to get pregnant fast with irregular periods?

Keeping track of your ovulation schedule can be especially useful if you’re trying to get pregnant fast with irregular periods 0r want to know how to get pregnant after having your period. Whether your period is regular (if the first days of your periods tend to occur the same number of days apart every month) or irregular (your cycle lengths vary from month to month), knowing the timing of your cycle can help. In most cases, people with regular cycles ovulate about two weeks before their period starts. Unfortunately, it’s harder to predict ovulation in those with irregular cycles, but it typically occurs 12 to 16 days before the start of your next period, LiveScience reports.

What should I avoid if I’m trying to get pregnant?

In addition to taking those steps, here are a few things the Mayo Clinic recommends avoiding if you’re trying to get pregnant fast (or on any schedule, really):

Don’t smoke

Don’t drink alcohol

Curb caffeine (less than 200 milligrams a day — or about one to two cups of 6 to 8 ounces of coffee each day, max)

(less than 200 milligrams a day — or about one to two cups of 6 to 8 ounces of coffee each day, max) Don’t overdo strenuous exercise (Intense exercise of more than five hours a week may cause decreased ovulation)

Stay as healthy as possible

Though no guarantee eating well, moving regularly, and getting enough sleep will help you get pregnant faster, it definitely won’t hurt your chances. This can also include taking a prenatal vitamin or multivitamin containing folic acid or eating food rich in the vitamin, like dark green leafy vegetables, broccoli, fortified bread and cereals, beans, citrus fruits, and orange juice.

Finally, if you’re trying to conceive, check in with your doctor not only about your general health but also any medications you’re currently taking, as some may make it more difficult to get pregnant.