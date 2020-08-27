An IKEA + LEGO Collaboration Is Coming And It Looks Brilliant

Ikea

The BYGGLEK collection, a collaboration between IKEA® and the LEGO Group, will be available in October

Since 1932 LEGO building blocks have been an integral part of playtime for children around the world. The brilliant little bricks have stress releasing powers, inspire creativity, and provide endless hours of entertainment for the young and even the old, which is why they have become a timeless favorite. The brand recently joined forces with Swedish home goods purveyor IKEA, famous for delicious Swedish meatballs and affordable, efficient, and cool-looking Danish-style furniture and home goods, and are launching their first-ever collaboration hitting IKEA stores this fall. It’s exactly as amazing as you’d expect.

The BYGGLEK collection will be available to shop online and in all domestic stores beginning October 1, 2020, and pretty much solves the only problem that many of us have with LEGO — all those tiny, darn pieces that end up everywhere.

“Developed with parents and children in mind, BYGGLEK brings play and storage together to fuel creativity while creating more space for play in the home,” IKEA explained in a press release sent out on Thursday. “The collection allows children to keep their creativity going even when the physical activity stops, and helps adults create organization without disrupting play. In short, BYGGLEK enables children to play, display and replay their creations.”

The exciting new collection includes a few key products. The first is the BYGGLEK 201-piece LEGO brick set, retailing for just $14.99 — a steal compared to some of the LEGO building sets retailing at other outlets. It is a “unique, curated selection of existing LEGO bricks and play starters such as food items and minifigures in different colors and sizes to inspire free play and creativity for ages 5+” according to the press release.

What we are really crushing on, however, are the truly game-changing BYGGLEK Boxes. Available in a three sizes, this first-of-its-kind storage box for all those tiny pieces features LEGO studs on the lid — so your kid can actually build on it. “BYGGLEK allows creations to be built and displayed both inside and on top,” the brand explains. Even cooler? All the boxes can be connected to each other in order to make large, extensive creations. They also work with any elements in the LEGO System in Play.

The collection starts a $9.99 for a set of three boxes and only goes up to $14.99 for the set of bricks or a large box. The only issue we have with it? We have to wait over a month to experience its amazingness.