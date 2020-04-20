IKEA Has Revealed Their Famous Swedish Meatballs Recipe

Carlos Osorio/Getty

IKEA has released their famous Swedish meatballs recipe, so you can make the classic dish at home

Most of the country is now well into the second month of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and in-between meals we have invented, because, why not) from the comfort of our own home. Seeing as the majority of restaurants are closed or offering a limited menu in a takeout-only capacity, some of our favorite dishes and comfort foods are unfortunately not available. Luckily, a few generous establishments — including the Cheesecake Factory and Disney Parks — have revealed some of their trademark recipes so that we can recreate these much-missed items in our own kitchen. Well, if you are a fan of IKEA’s trademark Swedish meatballs, then start preheating your oven — the home goods purveyor has finally released the recipe for their most famous dish.

On Monday, IKEA UK and Ireland, currently closed due to the pandemic, treated carnivores around the world with a recipe card with visual illustrations– similar looking to the assembly instructions for their furniture — detailing everything you need to cook the beloved balls.

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen,” Lorena Lourido, the country food manager at IKEA UK and Ireland, said in a press release according to CNN. “Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable.

“Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

Judging from the reaction on social media, the gesture is much-appreciated, as fans expressed their excitement.

IKEA has released a recipe for its signature meatballs. Making them looks far simpler than assembling a Billy bookcase. pic.twitter.com/osiUf19jCT — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) April 20, 2020

I was just telling my roommate other day how much I miss #IKEA lunches and then IKEA releases the recipe for its legendary ‘Swedish Meatballs’ and cream sauce.

I 💛 you @IKEAHrvatska

🇭🇷😍🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/GE337MTInN — Domagoj Štimac (@DomagojStimac) April 20, 2020

I heard good news today! IKEA releases their Swedish meatballs recipe online!💜 — Dafugo (@dafugo) April 20, 2020

As we grow used to a “new normal” that includes rarely leaving home and doing almost all of our own cooking save for occasional non-contact take-out, having recipes for some of our fave restaurant items is a nice perk. IKEA knows what brings people to their doors (and it’s not just the affordable, albeit difficult to assemble home decor).

Happy cooking!

Ikea’s Swedish meatballs with cream sauce (makes 16 – 20 meatballs)

Ingredients for the meatballs:

500 grams (1.1 pounds) ground beef

250 grams (slightly more than ½ pound) ground pork

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams (3.5 ounces) breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for the cream sauce:

Dash of oil

40 grams (1.4 ounces) butter

40 grams (1.4 ounces) plain flour

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) vegetable stock

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) beef stock

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Instructions:

1. Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

2. Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking).

3. In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

4. When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 180 degrees Celsius, and cook for a further 30 minutes.

And, for the cream sauce:

1. Melt the butter in a frying pan. Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes.

2. Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.

3. Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir.

4. When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes — either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes.