20 Jamaican Last Names That’ll Make You Wanna Visit Kingston

Juanmonino/ Getty

Last names provide a great connection to our past, and Jamaican last names truly reflect the country’s national motto of ‘out of many one people.’ While there are no last names native to Jamaica itself, the colonization, immigration, and slave trade forced on the Caribbean island has left current Jamaicans with names from all over the world. English last names have a large presence in Jamaica (since it is a commonwealth country and most slave owners were British). Irish and Scottish last names are also common throughout after Oliver Cromwell sent convicts and indentured slaves there during the 1600s. Indian and Chinese last names have also established themselves in Jamaica through the years.

We’ve compiled a list of 20 popular Jamaican last names. This list also explains where the name comes from and its meaning. Read on and see if you recognize any. Waa gwaan?