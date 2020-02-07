20 Jamaican Last Names That’ll Make You Wanna Visit Kingston

Last names provide a great connection to our past, and Jamaican last names truly reflect the country’s national motto of ‘out of many one people.’ While there are no last names native to Jamaica itself, the colonization, immigration, and slave trade forced on the Caribbean island has left current Jamaicans with names from all over the world. English last names have a large presence in Jamaica (since it is a commonwealth country and most slave owners were British). Irish and Scottish last names are also common throughout after Oliver Cromwell sent convicts and indentured slaves there during the 1600s. Indian and Chinese last names have also established themselves in Jamaica through the years.
We’ve compiled a list of 20 popular Jamaican last names. This list also explains where the name comes from and its meaning. Read on and see if you recognize any. Waa gwaan?
- Robinson
Origin/Meaning: An English surname meaning ‘son of Robin.’
- Lewis
Origin/Meaning: Derived from the Welsh name Llywelyn, meaning ‘leader.’
- Wright
Origin/Meaning: An English surname referring to a woodworker.
- Gordon
Origin/Meaning: A Scottish surname meaning ‘large fortress.’
- Jones
Origin/Meaning: An English last name meaning ‘son of John.’
- Bailey
Origin/Meaning: A name of French origins referring to a bailiff.
- Williams
Origin/Meaning: An English surname meaning ‘son of William.’
- Clarke
Origin/Meaning: An English or Scottish surname referring to a clerk or cleric.
- Miller
Origin/Meaning: An English surname referring to a mill keeper.
- Campbell
Origin/Meaning: A Scottish last name referring to someone with a crooked smile or mouth.
- Singh
Origin/Meaning: An Indian last name meaning ‘hero.’
- Jackson
Origin/Meaning: An English surname meaning ‘son of Jack.’
- Anderson
Origin/Meaning: An English or Nordic surname meaning ‘son of Andrew.’
- Thompson
Origin/Meaning: A Scottish last name meaning ‘son of Thomas.’
- Davis
Origin/Meaning: A Welsh surname meaning ‘son of David.’
- Brown
Origin/Meaning: An English or Scottish surname referring to a person with dark hair.
- Johnson
Origin/Meaning: An English surname last name ‘son of John.’
- Shaw
Origin/Meaning: An English surname meaning ‘small wood’ or ‘clearing.’
- Dillon
Origin/Meaning: An Irish surname likely referring to a blind person.
- Li/Lee
Origin/Meaning: A Chinese last name meaning ‘plum’ or ‘plum tree.’