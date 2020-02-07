20 Jamaican Last Names That’ll Make You Wanna Visit Kingston

 20 Jamaican Last Names With Meanings And Origins

Last names provide a great connection to our past, and Jamaican last names truly reflect the country’s national motto of ‘out of many one people.’ While there are no last names native to Jamaica itself, the colonization, immigration, and slave trade forced on the Caribbean island has left current Jamaicans with names from all over the world. English last names have a large presence in Jamaica (since it is a commonwealth country and most slave owners were British). Irish and Scottish last names are also common throughout after Oliver Cromwell sent convicts and indentured slaves there during the 1600s. Indian and Chinese last names have also established themselves in Jamaica through the years.

We’ve compiled a list of 20 popular Jamaican last names. This list also explains where the name comes from and its meaning. Read on and see if you recognize any. Waa gwaan?

  1. Robinson
    Origin/Meaning: An English surname meaning ‘son of Robin.’
  2. Lewis
    Origin/Meaning: Derived from the Welsh name Llywelyn, meaning ‘leader.’
  3. Wright
    Origin/Meaning: An English surname referring to a woodworker.
  4. Gordon
    Origin/Meaning: A Scottish surname meaning ‘large fortress.’
  5. Jones
    Origin/Meaning: An English last name meaning ‘son of John.’
  6. Bailey
    Origin/Meaning: A name of French origins referring to a bailiff.
  7. Williams
    Origin/Meaning: An English surname meaning ‘son of William.’
  8. Clarke
    Origin/Meaning: An English or Scottish surname referring to a clerk or cleric.
  9. Miller
    Origin/Meaning: An English surname referring to a mill keeper.
  10. Campbell
    Origin/Meaning: A Scottish last name referring to someone with a crooked smile or mouth.

  11. Singh
    Origin/Meaning: An Indian last name meaning ‘hero.’
  12. Jackson
    Origin/Meaning: An English surname meaning ‘son of Jack.’
  13. Anderson
    Origin/Meaning: An English or Nordic surname meaning ‘son of Andrew.’
  14. Thompson
    Origin/Meaning: A Scottish last name meaning ‘son of Thomas.’
  15. Davis
    Origin/Meaning: A Welsh surname meaning ‘son of David.’
  16. Brown
    Origin/Meaning: An English or Scottish surname referring to a person with dark hair.
  17. Johnson
    Origin/Meaning: An English surname last name ‘son of John.’
  18. Shaw
    Origin/Meaning: An English surname meaning ‘small wood’ or ‘clearing.’
  19. Dillon
    Origin/Meaning: An Irish surname likely referring to a blind person.
  20. Li/Lee
    Origin/Meaning: A Chinese last name meaning ‘plum’ or ‘plum tree.’

