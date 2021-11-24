Jennifer Lawrence Hopes To Protect Her Unborn Baby’s Privacy Forever

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

With a baby on the way, actress Jennifer Lawrence is feeling protective

Don’t expect to see Jennifer Lawrence’s baby on any magazines covers anytime soon. The expecting mama and actress says she doesn’t plan on sharing her little one with the world once it’s born, for one very simple reason: while she may have chosen the spotlight, her child doesn’t deserve to grow up in the glare.

Lawrence explained her mindset in an interview with Vanity Fair. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Fellow celebrities who have dealt with gross behavior from the paparazzi around their kids would likely strongly agree. Mom of three Blake Lively accused tabloid photogs of harassing her daughters on the street to get a shot, to the extent that it began to feel like stalking. Another photog once taunted Halle Berry’s daughter about seeing her father (while Berry and her ex were in the middle of a nasty custody dispute). George and Amal Clooney say they’ve had photogs literally climb their fence and trespass on their property seeking a shot of their twins.

No mother would want that for their child, so Lawrence’s stance makes perfect sense. It’s about safety, and about basic human decency — no matter how much entitled fans might feel otherwise.

And sadly, privacy is perhaps extra valuable to J. Law given the horrible invasion of it she suffered through back in 2014. The actress was one of the many high-profile victims of a phone hacking scandal that saw intimate photos of her stolen off her phone and published on the internet. “Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day,” she told VF. “Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”

Lawrence is now trying to protect her unborn child from experiencing even a tiny fraction of that kind of trauma, and while that’ll be a battle she’ll probably have to wage on a daily basis once her baby is born, the atmosphere is hopefully changing for the better. Tabloids may still be as slimy as ever, but most mainstream outlets these days won’t publish paparazzi photos of celebrity kids — or any photos at all without permission.