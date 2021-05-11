Matt Damon Has Spoken About The Bennifer Reunion

Emma McIntyre/Kevin Winter/Getty

Matt Damon weighed in on the rumors that his longtime pal, Ben Affleck, is dating Jennifer Lopez again

The reported reunion between famous exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is no doubt the celebrity couple news that has taken the world by storm this week, because sometimes we just want to pretend it’s 2002 again and go back to simpler times, before smart phones and social media. It’s not just your group chats and phone calls with grandma that are lighting up over the news – Affleck’s longtime pal, Matt Damon, has thoughts about Bennifer round two, and he just revealed what he thinks of the tabloid-famous couple reconnecting once again.

Damon appeared on TODAY and appeared to be low-key blindsided by the news of his pal spending time with Lopez lately, claiming to have only heard about it through TODAY‘s reporting prior to his segment. Damon, who appeared via video to promote his new movie, Stillwater, first said he wasn’t going to comment. But then – much to our delight – he did.

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” Damon joked to co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

He then claimed it was all news to him, adding, “I just heard you guys,” he said. “I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it.”

Sensing that he clearly wasn’t into talking about it live on TV, Kotb and Guthrie took the hint, but Damon did open up a bit, telling the pair, “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

It’s not the first time Damon has commented publicly on the whirlwind romance between Affleck and Lopez, which marked the first celebrity portmanteau that would inspire so many others, from TomKat to Brangelina and Kimye. Back in 2015, Damon told The Hollywood Reporter that it was “painful” for him to witness Affleck’s public image take a hit during the couple’s relationship and, later, their split.

At the time, Damon said of Affleck, “There’s nobody who’s more misunderstood. Ten years ago, the public image of him could not have been farther apart from who he actually is. It was like he was being cast in a role, that he was a talentless kind of meathead, with his whole relationship with Jennifer Lopez. He just got cast as this person that he wasn’t. It was just really painful. It was painful to be his friend, because it wasn’t fair, you know? To my mind, nobody really got him at all. And through his work, he climbed from the bottom of the mountain all the way back up to the top and past where either of us had ever been.”

But now it seems that’s all water under the bridge, because the former couple has been spotted together twice in recent weeks. We’ll just have to stay tuned and see if Bennifer version 2.0 is official.