Joe Jonas Posts Naked Photo To Celebrate His Birthday And WHEW

Joe Jonas/Instagram

Happy birthday to Joe Jonas, who gave us all a gift to celebrate

If there’s one celebrity to follow and obsess over on Instagram, it’s Joe Jonas. Otherwise known as the hottest Jonas Brother. Otherwise otherwise known as Sophie Turner’s husband. And also known for his incredible photo dumps that show just how fun life is for him and his little family.

This week, Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday. With another one of his absolutely iconic photo dumps, he thanked friends, family, and fans for celebrating it with him.

“Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday,” he wrote alongside a red heart and party emoji, hashtagging #32.

There are a lot of pics to dissect here, so let’s dive right in. First, we see Jonas posing dramatically at a grand piano, giving off serious brooding musician vibes. Then, we see a pic of Tuner sitting in a booth, cheesing her husband with a fancy cocktail.

There’s a shot of Jonas’s birthday cake, which looked like a giant coffee cup. There’s also a shot of what appears to be a golf-themed birthday party, with green and yellow balloons and a Masters tournament sign reading, “Happy Birthday Joe.”

There’s a Nintendo 64, another shot of Jonas and Turner at a bar, more balloons, and a brooding shot of Jonas, relaxing on a pink couch in front of pink palm leaf wall paper, showing us all what looking fabulous on your birthday is supposed to look like.

And, finally, there’s the last pic Jonas shared. You read the headline for this article, so we know what you’re here for. Yes, Joe Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday by ending this photo dump with a nude pic. The world ain’t ready, but here it is.

It may have been the first photo from the day? Jonas, still with messy hair, brushes his teeth in front of the mirror, where his wife, strategically placed to keep the photo from violating Instagram’s terms of service, snaps the pic while doing her makeup. Joe really posted a nude to the ‘gram for his birthday. He really gave us a gift for his birthday.

Anyway, it looks like Jonas and Turner had an absolute blast celebrating, which is no surprise, since they seem to have so much fun everywhere they go. Here’s hoping that 32 is a great year for the Jonas fam — not that we have any doubts that it will be.