K-Pop Band BTS’ Fans Match $1 Million Donation To BLM

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Fans of Korean boy band BTS have raised $1 million to match their generous donation to Black Lives Matter

On May 25, George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed at the hands of four Minneapolis policemen who have been charged with his death. Ever since, the world has been rallying to fight against police brutality and promote equality in a variety of ways, from protesting to raising money for charities and organizations supporting civil rights. Celebrities and other public figures have been influential in helping the cause, making generous donations, using their platforms to serve the greater good, and inspiring their fans to do so in the process. In fact, South Korean boy band BTS motivated their fans to donate a whopping $1 million, matching the amount they already gave.

According to the K-Pop group’s music label, Big Hit Entertainment, the band donated $1 million earlier in the month. On Monday, a fundraising organization confirmed that fans of the band had matched the donation to Black Lives Matter (BLM), per Reuters.

On Thursday, the band used the BTS Twitter account to declare their own personal war against racism and violence, adding the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” they tweeted.

The tweet went viral and fans of the group, which are known as ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, rallied to match the donation, using the hashtag #MatchAMillion. By Monday, One In An ARMY (OIAA), a group that runs donation campaigns in the name of the BTS fan base, revealed that in just 24 hours, they had raised $817,000. They have currently surpassed $1 million and plan on continuing their fundraising efforts.

.@BTS_twt fans match BTS' one million dollar donation to Black Lives Matter. You can download our release here : https://t.co/nbRz6BnYzh#BlackLivesMatter#ARMYMatchedAMillion#2MforBLM pic.twitter.com/kpKia6mBMq — One in an ARMY⁷ Charity Project 💜 (@OneInAnARMY) June 8, 2020

“We’re so proud that ARMY have once again channelled their power for good and are making a real impact in the fight against anti-black racism,” OIAA said. “We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They’re an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard.”

ARMY

You #MatchedAMillion💜 It's really amazing to see so many of you coming together to support #BlackLivesMatter. Thank you so much to everyone who donated, shared, used the hastag and helped by any means to make this possible! pic.twitter.com/FqUNfsWsIz — One in an ARMY⁷ Charity Project 💜 (@OneInAnARMY) June 8, 2020

“Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression,” Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter, said in a statement to Variety about the BTS donation. “We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

Over the weekend it was revealed that Kanye West was pledging $2 million to support the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, Black-owned businesses in crisis, and would also pay for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, to go to college. Additionally, Michael Jordan and his Nike-partnered Jordan Brand pledged to donate a whopping $100 million to groups promoting racial equality.