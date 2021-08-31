Kanye Reveals Way Too Much About Marriage To Kim In New Songs

Scary Mommy and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kanye West raps about the end of his marriage to Kim Kardashian all over new studio album Donda

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year, but despite their very public breakup, Kim appeared alongside her ex-husband in what appeared to be a white wedding dress during one of his recent listening parties for his new album Donda, leaving fans scratching their heads about the status of their relationship. To complicate matters further, the content of Kanye’s new music in Donda reveals a whole lot about his marriage to Kim, and none of it is good. In fact, one might even go as far as to say that Kanye probably revealed waaaay too much about their failed marriage, because there’s a whole lot of Yikes up in here.

Most of the revealing lyrics are on one song, “Lord I Need You.“

In it, Kanye describes their fights and how Kim was repeatedly upset with him. Kanye even admits to yelling at Kim to “shut up” during one of their arguments.

“Too many complaints made it hard for me to think. Would you shut up? I can’t hear myself drink,” he raps, along with, “Talk to me nicely, don’t come at me loud…Cussin’ at your baby mama, guess that’s why they call it custody…Speak first, don’t break me. Harsh words, you’re angry…”

Later on in the song, he alleges that Kim was unfaithful and allegedly lied to Kanye about her whereabouts.

“When you said give me a ring, you really meant a ring, huh?/Turned out to be more than just a fling, huh?/Three hours to get back from Palm Springs, huh?/Who you know spend an hour in Walgreens, huh?”

He also claims that their childhoods were to blame for their differences, though he does not seem to account for what appears to be his own narcissism.

“You had a Benz at sixteen, I could barely afford a Audi/How you gon’ try to say sometimes it’s not about me?” he claims on the track.

In both “Lord I Need You” and the song “Hurricane,” he references the fact that he lived in Wyoming for a portion of their marriage while Kim and his kids lived full-time in Los Angeles.

Kanye raps that he “tryna do the right thing with the freedom that you gave me,” suggesting that he moved to another state with Kim’s blessing, but then on “Hurricane” he laments the distance and says that the home in LA that he and Kim constructed from the floor up and debuted in Architectural Digest was never “home” to him.

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement, sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it,” he says on the track.

There are other allusions on songs to Kardashian “family secrets,” more fights, and Kanye admitting that he likes single life. Buzzfeed News did a great job doing a deep-dive on every lyric on Donda that references Kim and Kanye’s marriage and divorce.

All this to say? Say less, Kanye, please.