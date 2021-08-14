Kelly Clarkson Goes On Much-Deserved Girls’ Trip Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson / Instagram

Kelly Clarkson did a victory lap in Vegas after a judge upheld her and soon-to-be-ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s prenup agreement

Going through a divorce is never easy, and it doesn’t get much better when it is done in the spotlight and the public is watching your every move. Since U Been Gone singer and The Voice judge and the host of her own show (seriously, what doesn’t this woman do?) knows this all too well as she’s been going through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The separation has been contentious, to say the least. Back at the end of July, a Los Angeles court ordered Clarkson to pay almost $200,000 a month in spousal support to Blackstock, who decided to leave the entertainment business and music management (he had previously been Clarkson’s manager) to become a rancher amidst all the chaos. He changed his primary residence to a ranch in Montana the couple had bought years prior, and decided that Clarkson was financially responsible for that. Yeah, you read that right.

So when a judge declared that the couple’s prenup still stood, Kelly had no choice but to celebrate.

“Friends, Vegas, Top Golf, and George Strait… I dare you to have a better time than me right now 😜” she captioned the photo. And she had a lot to celebrate! Blackstock tried to contest their prenup that protects Kelly’s assets, which includes the Montana ranch where Blackstock is currently living. Her ex hubby will now be totally responsible for the $81,000 monthly upkeep of the ranch, something that he wanted to ‘split’ with his ex.

Kelly also had her last name restored, legally reverting back to ‘Clarkson.’ Fans who have been following the details of the divorce were more than happy to pump up Miss Independent.

Some even played it a little coy, just like Kelly.

Clarkson later shared another photo with friends at the George Straight concert, and it truly looks like they are having a blast — which she honestly deserves after all this nonsense with her ex!

Clarkson is asking for a default judgement on the divorce to have it finalized — and hopefully with a lot less drama and a pouting ex determined to squeeze you for every penny. The two got married in 2013 and Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. The couple shares two children, daughter River and son Remington. Clarkson was granted primary custody of the kids back in November 2020.

The divorce has been hard on Clarkson, naturally.

“You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. It’s so hard on everyone, and you know me, I’m really open. I try to be open and share … We all go through things. But at the same time, we have four kids total with each other. That’s a lot of hearts involved, and you just have to be really careful. … We’re in the public eye so that’s hard too, to try and be truthful but also keep your privacy,” Clarkson explained to Hoda Kotb on the Today show. Like the singer says, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.