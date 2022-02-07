Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The little one joins big sister Stormi Webster and a slew of Kardashian cousins.

Big congratulations go out to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott!

The beauty mogul, 24, and her rapper beau, 30, welcomed their second child, a boy, on Feb. 2 — one day after their daughter Stormi Webster‘s fourth birthday, People confirmed. No other details, including the baby boy’s name, have been released at this time.

Jenner shared the happy news on Sunday on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of the baby’s hand and writing, “💙 2/2/22.”

Family, friends and fans commented on the post, which received over 16 million likes by Monday morning. “Mommy of two life ❤️ 🙏🏼 🙏🏼,” Kourtney Kardashian commented, with Jenner’s mom Kris Jenner adding, “Angel Pie.” Sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian commented, as well, sharing blue heart emojis.

Kylie confirmed the rumors that she was expecting her second child with on-again-off-again boyfriend Scott in September. She posted a personal collection of home videos of her pregnancy, which ended with an ultrasound and Stormi patting her mom’s growing belly. Too sweet!

Baby boy is the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner cousin crowd ,which includes, of course, Stormi and Kourtney’s three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, Kim’s four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, Khloe’s daughter True, 3, and Rob’s daughter Dream, 5.