Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Name Baby Boy Wolf Webster

Jenner shared her little guy’s name on Instagram Friday, about a week after his birth.

Stormi’s little brother has a name!

Kylie Jenner posted on Instagram, sharing her baby boy’s name, a week after his birth. Introducing, Wolf Webster! She posted the moniker alongside a white heart emoji in a simple Instagram story.

Wolf is Jenner’s second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple announced his arrival on Feb. 6 with Jenner posting a black-and-white image of Wolf’s hand, writing, “💙 2/2/22.”

Wolf joins big sister Stormi Webster, who celebrated her fourth birthday the day before his arrival. He also has a built-in group of playmates thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner cousin crowd ,which includes Kourtney Kardashian’s three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, Kim Kardashian’s four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, 3, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 5.

What a crew to be welcomed into, Wolf!