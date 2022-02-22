NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School)

Unlike big sister Stormi, baby Wolf has a middle name — with an incredibly meaningful family connection

Leave it to Kylie Jenner fans to serve up answers whenever there are burning questions — and they certainly delivered when it comes to the meaning behind her newborn son’s name. Now, we not only know 3-week-old Wolf’s middle name — Jacques — but devoted sleuths have revealed the sentimental backstory behind the choice.

Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed Wolf Webster on Feb. 2, according to her Instagram announcement, and TMZ has since shared a copy of their first born son’s birth certificate, which reveals new details about their baby boy.

First and foremost: baby Wolf Jacques Webster is named after his proud dad: Scott’s birth name is Jacques Webster.

Secondly, we learned that Wolf was also apparently delivered by the same doctor, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who oversaw his big sister Stormi’s birth four years ago at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, according to the birth certificate. This keeps up with a seemingly new family tradition as the same doctor also delivered Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, 3-year-old True Thompson.

The makeup mogul first revealed Wolf’s name on Feb. 11, with an Instagram story. The simple slide only read, “Wolf Webster,” but held back and did not let fans in on Wolf’s middle name. She did, however, give a glimpse of his tiny hand on Feb. 6. in a black-and-white Instagram photo.

“[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together,” an insider told People at the time, adding that the new mom wanted “to make sure she loves the name” before announcing it.

Although Stormi’s name is arguably just as unique as Wolf’s, hers doesn’t seem to have the same family connection. She also doesn’t have a middle name, according to her birth certificate.

While some commenters across social media had thoughts on her decision to go with Wolf, there’s no denying the sweetness behind the nod to his dad with his middle name.