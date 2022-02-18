Kris Jenner Is Apparently Waiting On Kendall To Give Her A 12th Grandchild

The Kardashian “momager” — who just welcomed her 11th grandchild, Wolf Webster — says Kendall Jenner would “eventually” love to have a baby

Kris Jenner just welcomed her 11th grandchild earlier this month, but she’s apparently always ready for more!

In an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Kardashian matriarch, 66, gushed about daughter Kylie Jenner‘s newborn son, Wolf Webster, before being pressed about grandbaby No. 12.

“Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall [Jenner]. Right? She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby,” Kris told Ellen DeGeneres, who questioned whether supermodel Kendall, 26, actually wanted a child.

“I think she would eventually love to have a baby. Yeah,” Kris said.

DeGeneres seemed to think someone else in the family would welcome another baby before Kendall, joking that she knows another Kardashian is already expecting. “Just tell me,” Kris said, laughing. “Please!”

“Like I know something,” DeGeneres chuckled.

Kris is, of course, mom to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Among them, she has 11 grandchildren: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, Reign, 7, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 2, True, 3, Dream, 5, Stormi, 4, and Wolf, 2 weeks.

“He’s so cute,” Kris told DeGeneres of the family’s newest addition, Wolf, detailing her time in the delivery room with Kylie and her partner, Travis Scott.

“When he came out, it was like ‘there’s Stormi being born all over again,’” Kris said.

Wolf was born one day after Stormi’s 4th birthday, on Feb. 2, 2022, no less!

“[Kylie] got the best birth date, it was 2-2-22. An Angel number,” Kris said. “Well, 2-2-22 has always been Kylie’s Angel number. A friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth. It was so weird.”

And now we know why everyone was posting those angel emojis on his birth announcement!