Celebrating an 18th birthday is a momentous occasion. You took that jumping bean in your belly and raised it through its blob phase. You survived life as the mother of a toddler. You even got through the tweens. And now you have a legal adult standing before you. Of course, we know that parenting doesn't stop at 18 years old. They'll still have their hearts broken, end up in big fights with best friends, and always need their family to fall back on. Millennials can tell you firsthand that while 18 might make you legally an adult, there's a good chance you'll be relying on your parents for years to come. Depending on your outlook, this could be a good or bad thing, huh? Worry about them moving into your basement when they turn 30 in... 12 years. For now, focus on the present: Your baby is 18 years old! And you're going to need some clever 18th birthday captions to commemorate this milestone on social media.

Of course, what you write on an 18th birthday post for your kid can depend on how you plan to celebrate this big birthday. Will you buy them their first official scratch-off ticket? Are you letting them take that long road trip with their friends now? For many "kids," they'd just be happier to have the curfew bumped out by an hour. However you celebrate, you'll no doubt find yourself ready to mark the occasion with a proud post on social media. Every amazing or embarrassing picture deserves a funny or heartfelt caption tagged to it. For that, the following 18th birthday picture captions have you covered.

18th Birthday Captions Anyone Can Use

Cheers to 18 years! Old enough to know better and no longer young enough to get away with it. 18 years of being fabulous! 18 candles to make a wish on. Keep Calm! It’s their 18th birthday! 18, baby. Guess who’s officially an adult? Adulting since... today! 18 years of awesome. Another year, another candle. Make a wish. #18 That birthday glow. Grown-ish. We’re gonna party like it’s your 18th birthday — because it is! Age is just a number… but this one is a big one! 18, wild & free. Age is a high price to pay for maturity. Keep calm and eat cake! My bestie is 18 today. Serving cake and serving lewks! Surround yourself with people who are more excited for your birthday than you are. (Me. It’s me. I’m super excited for your birthday!) “Beauty queen of only 18, she had some trouble with herself.” — Maroon 5 Legally adult since today. Here’s to 18 years. The real adventure starts now. Club Adulthood’s newest member.

18th Birthday Picture Captions for Parents to Share

Whether you're feeling sappy or silly, these captions are simply the perfect accompaniment to an embarrassing baby picture or a more recent snap of your "officially an adult" kid.

On this day, a queen was born. Sassy since birth. Welcome to adulthood... hope you like ibuprofen! Technically an adult, officially still my baby. Wanna feel old? This baby turns 18 today! 18 candles on a cake as sweet as you. Welcome to your first day of adulthood! 18 years down, but just the start of your adventures. She’s 18 today, making her both an adult and a teenager. Oh, the possibilities! Est. [Birth year] You made it to 18! We’re just as surprised as you. Don’t grow up. It’s a trap! We age not in years but by stories. “She was staring out the window of that SUV, complaining, saying, ‘I can’t wait to turn 18.’” — Trace Adkins Can’t believe you’re 18. No idea how you turned out so good, but I’m taking full credit! You’re finally an adult. Welcome to the suck, kid.

18th Birthday Captions for the Birthday “Kid”

Want to help your kiddo find the perfect words to use when sharing snaps of their big day? One of these might work.

Rocking this birthday crown. Please be good to me, 18. “When I turn 18, I need to ride on some rims that’s clean and them brand new J’s when I hit the scene.” — Bow Wow Level 18 reached! Leveling up. I’m 18 now. An adult. I can have ice cream for breakfast. Adult mode: Activated. Chapter 18 begins today. “You’re just jealous cause I’m young and in love. 18 forever.” — Brand New Apparently, I’m an adult now. But, like, is there an adult-ier adult around? Bringing big dreams to 18. I’m 18, baby! Say hello to the world’s newest adult! “I just turned 18, 18, lucky number 18.” — Young Jedi I’m just here for the cake... and the presents! Let’s see what 18 is all about. Officially an adult? Can’t wait to see what all the fuss is over! “Wanna be young the rest of my life, never say no, try anything twice, ‘til the angels come and ask me to fly, gonna be 18 ‘til I die.” — Bryan Adams I wouldn’t want to turn 18 with anyone else by my side. Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying me. “She’s only 18, don’t like the Rolling Stones.” — Red Hot Chili Peppers