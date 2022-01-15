Talk To The Hand If You Can't Answer These '90s Trivia Questions

You think you know everything there is to know about the 1990s? Consider yourself a master of ’90s trivia? As if! The ’90s were a time of crop tops, the Spice Girls, slap bracelets, epic cartoons, and Tamagotchi. Those of us who lived through the ’90s can probably agree that it’s one of the best decades for, well, a lot of things, but especially for music, TV, and movies. Some of the releases from the decade cemented themselves in history as trendsetters and total icons for everything that came after. Plus, can we revisit some of the best catchphrases that we all used to use? Whatever! Talk to the hand! Because you’re all that and a bag of chips.

All you ’90s kids can put your knowledge to the test with this list of ’90s trivia questions and answers that includes pop culture moments, movie facts, music tidbits, and so much more. If you lived through the ’90s, these should be a piece of cake… but you might have to reach far back into the recesses of your tired mind (we get it, we’re doing the same). Good luck!

Quintessential ’90s Trivia Questions

Which popular 1990s TV show inspired the haircut “The Rachel”? Friends Who was elected president in 1992 and reelected in 1996? Bill Clinton What year was Princess Diana killed in a car accident? 1997 Where were the 1992 Olympics held? Barcelona Who was named the first female secretary of state in 1997? Madeleine Albright What was the top-selling video game console of the 1990s? Sony PlayStation A sheep was cloned for the first time in the 1990s — what was its name? Dolly In the ’90s, which wide-leg jeans became a fashion staple for tweens and teens? JNCO Which country’s 1996 Olympic women’s teams won gold in basketball, soccer, and softball? The U.S. What does the abbreviation “AOL” stand for? American Online What popular ’90s snack was best eaten by putting on your fingers as witch fingernails? Bugles Who was Russia’s first elected president? Boris Yeltsin What was the federal minimum wage for most of the ’90s? $4.25 What video game was the first ever to be played in space? Tetris

’90s Music Trivia

Britney Spears released her debut album in 1999. What was it called? …Baby One More Time Who released the 1991 hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit”? Nirvana Who sang “Steal My Sunshine”? Len What popular song from the 1990s repeats the lines, “I get knocked down / but I get up again / You’re never gonna keep me down”? “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba Which two extremely famous (and somewhat rival) boy bands were at their peak in the 1990s?*NSYNC and Backstreet Boys What year was Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” released? 1994 Who sang “Mambo No. 5”? Lou Bega Which ’90s girl group was second best-selling after the Spice Girls? TLC Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, and more led to what musical movement of the ’90s? The Latin explosion Who was the only member of the Spice Girls with a name that was an actual spice? Ginger Spice, aka Geri Halliwell What popular singer won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 1995? Shaggy In what year was the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Give It Away” released? 1991 Which singer sang “Torn”? Natalie Imbruglia What are the first names of the Gallagher brothers from Oasis? Liam and Noel Which Madonna song was the biggest selling single of 1990, selling over 6 million copies? “Vogue”

’90s Movie Trivia

What was the highest-grossing film of the 1990s? Titanic Which 1990s film paid Macaulay Culkin a $1 million paycheck? My Girl Which popular 1990s heartthrob voiced young Simba in The Lion King? Jonathan Taylor Thomas What actress, in what role, said, “Molly, you in danger, girl.” Whoopi Goldberg as Oda Mae Brown in Ghost Which Shakespeare play is the 1999 movie 10 Things I Hate About You based on? The Taming of the Shrew What 1992 movie marked Robin Williams’ first animated movie? FernGully: The Last Rainforest Who voices Buzz Lightyear and Woody in the 1995 film Toy Story? Tim Allen and Tom Hanks Who wrote the novel that the 1993 film Jurassic Park is based on? Michael Crichton In the 1994 movie Forrest Gump, Forrest famously says, “Life is like a box of chocolates.” What is the next part of the line? “You never know what you’re going to get.” In what 1999 movie is the line “I see dead people” famously uttered? The Sixth Sense Who played Captain Steven Hiller in Independence Day? Will Smith What ’90s movie had Looney Tunes music in its soundtrack? Space Jam What are the names of the two mice in The Rescuers Down Under? Biance and Bernard What actor voiced Moses in 1998’s The Prince of Egypt? Val Kilmer In the 1999 movie Fight Club, what was the first rule of Fight Club? You don’t talk about Fight Club. The songs “My Guy (My God)” and “I Will Follow Him” were part of which 90s movie? Sister Act In the 1995 romcom Clueless, what is the name of the actor who portrays Cher Horowitz? Alicia Silverstone What is the name of the 1997 film that stars John Cusack, Nicolas Cage, and John Malkovich?Con Air For which 1997 animated movie did James Woods voice the villain? Hercules

’90s Pop Trivia

Which company made the incredibly popular Beanie Babies? Ty Kel Mitchell famously loved one thing on All That and The Kenan and Kel Show — what was it?Orange soda How many championships did the Chicago Bulls win in the 1990s? 6 — 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998 Which Sesame Street character got its own ticklish toy in the 1990s that was on every child’s Christmas list? Elmo Hanson’s first single was released in 1997 and shot straight to the top of the charts. What is it called? “MMMBop” What dance did Los Del Mar popularize in the 1990s? The Macarena What is the butler’s name in the popular 1990s show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Geoffrey Genetic engineering introduced what color roses for the first time in the ’90s? Blue What year did the Mall of America open? 1992 What was the bestselling video game console of the 1990s? Sony PlayStation Which actor was one of the first approached to play Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story? Billy Crystal When did Major League Soccer kick off in the U.S.? 1996 When did the Google search engine launch? 1998 How old was Tiger Woods when he won his first Master’s? 21 What was the name of the popular furry toy of the ’90s that some people thought was spying on them? The Furby Who said, “What’s in the box?” and in what movie? Detective David Mills (Brad Pitt) in Se7en What Disney film, released on Nov. 22, 1995, was the first and only animated film to receive a Special Achievement Academy Award, received three Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, and Best Original Score, earned over $373 million worldwide? Toy Story