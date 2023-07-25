Aerie Has The Outfits You Need To Stay Cool This Summer While Momming

Do you find yourself avoiding Aerie because they seem a little too Gen Z for where you are in life these days? Or because their parent brand, American Eagle, is where you shopped in high school? Then you’re missing out — because they have great clothes for moms.

As a recent college grad whose side gig was babysitting (which, in the urban environment where I went to school, meant a lot of walking around and sprinting after kids who wouldn’t listen), I wore a lot of Aerie to stay comfortable while working. So I may not be a mom, but I know the drill. And I can tell you firsthand that these clothes are what you need, and they’re not just for Gen Z’ers like myself.

I promise you won’t look like you’ve been hitting TikTok too hard if you wear them. Here are my recs!

A Good Pair of Bike Shorts

First up is my favorite product Aerie sells. These shorts are not only fast drying and lightweight but also comfortable and “made for play,” making them the perfect option for all-day wear. With all of the different patterns, you can have fun with your outfit without much work. I like to pair them with a high-neck tank or pull a Princess Diana with an oversized crew neck. Another good option is the Offline Goals Pocket seven-inch bike shorts, which don’t have the crossover waistband but do have a phone-sized pocket.

Trust Me — A Bodysuit

This bodysuit is *chef’s kiss*. It comes in so many colors, has full coverage, and would look great with jeans, sweatpants, or looser shorts. Since it’s racerback style, it holds up in the front and the minimal lining makes it so it can’t sag or wrinkle. Plus, you can layer it, making it both stylish and versatile! Sizes range from XXS to XXL.

A Slightly Saucy Swimsuit

This absolutely adorable swimsuit offers a new twist — get it? — on the one piece. Keep clicking if you want my bikini recommendations, but this one is perfect if a one-piece is more your style for the moment. It has coverage on the stomach, while the gap over the ribcage gives it a sexier edge. Some reviewers commented that there’s a bit of underboob action, which you may want to keep in mind if you have a larger chest (although the straps are adjustable). But the bottoms cover more of your rear than most do and won't budge if you’re building a sandcastle or chasing your child into the waves. Sizes range from XXS to XXL Long.

High-Waisted Swimsuit Bottoms

The foldover bikini bottom is another full-coverage bathing suit option. As the name suggests, you can fold it over — or, alternately, you can pull it up to cover as much of your stomach as you want. Bonus: It covers the booty, too. It comes in black, so you can pair it with a matching black top, a patterned top you already have, or something else from Aerie’s extensive collection of tops. Size ranges from XXS to XXL.

Sandals That Stay On

These velcro sandals are kind of the kid-friendly version of Birkenstocks or flip-flops. With the straps on the back and the full support on the bottom of the shoe, you can feel comfortable walking around, not feel like they’re going to fall off. Sizes range from 6 to 10.

Easy Breezy Shorts

These looser shorts are a good option for a beach coverup as well as loungewear. They have pockets and a drawstring, so they’re adjustable! The lightweight material will prevent any sweat buildup, too. Size ranges from XXS to XXL.

A Sun-Protective Hat

If you’re anything like me, you’re going to forget to put sunscreen on (although, seriously, we should all do better to remember!). This hat will protect your face from sunburn and keep the sun out of your eyes.

A Throw-On Coverup

This is both a cover-up and a really cute shirt, meaning you could pair it with a swimsuit, leggings, shorts — whatever you want. It’s lightweight, so it dries quickly and won’t be too hot even though it has long sleeves. Some reviewers commented they sized down if they wanted to wear it as a regular shirt, but an oversized top would look great with leggings or the Real Me Crossover bike shorts. Size ranges from XXS to XXL.

A Take-Everywhere Cardigan

It's hot outside... but you're freezing in the office, the grocery store, the library, etcetera. What's the solution? The AE Shrug Cardigan. Technically, this is from American Eagle and not Aerie, but it's so cute it had to be included. It's soft, not itchy, and won't wrinkle if you throw it in your bag or keep it in the back of the car. You can throw it over a tank or bodysuit, and it'll look good with leggings or jeans. Yes, it's cropped, which I know may be a turn-off, but it won't make you feel like you're bundling up for winter.