Going to Aldi is a bit of a spiritual experience for some of us. Not only are you grabbing your basic necessities like milk and eggs and butter, but there’s always something extra to discover — especially in that glorious center Aldi Finds aisle. Their seasonal garlands are top-notch, and I’ve been known to grab a birthday present or two in there, but the new Squishmallow Slides might be my favorite Aldi find ever.

Available in both women’s and children’s sizes, these ultra-comfy slides come in four different designs featuring some classic Squishmallows: Cam the Cat, Winston the Owl, Sunny the Bee, and Lola the Unicorn. Each slide is a different color, with the Squishmallow on the side, and they all have that pillowy-soft cushioned sole that’s become so trendy lately. The Squishmallow slides come in sizes 5/6, 7/8, and 9/10 for women and are priced at $9.99. For kids, the sizes include 13/1 and are also $9.99.

Starting July 17, you can find the Squishmallow slides in Aldis nationwide, as long as supplies last. If you’ve been on social media for even one minute, you know people love to go run out and grab as many as possible and document the moment on TikTok and Instagram, so be sure to hit up your Aldi Finds aisle for your own pair.

Forget your astrology sign — which Squishmallow slide are you?

It makes sense for Aldi to capitalize on both summer and cheap footwear love with these Squishmallow slides. They’re perfect for throwing on to head down to the beach, pool, or grocery store, but are also cute enough to actually go with an outfit. And if your family has some Squishmallow fans, there’s a good chance you can even match your favorite friend to your shoes, which is kind of the dream?

This fun collab comes after Aldi’s spring sensation — the Disney sneakers. Less than $15, the extremely popular Disney sneakers were also available in adult and kid sizes.

If you’ve never ventured down the Aldi Finds aisle, maybe take a little walk this week. Not only can you find one-of-a-kind deals for a limited time on clothing, accessories, and toys, but you can also find tons of seasonal gear and special edition snacks and treats.

There are tons of social media accounts out there keeping you up to date on all Aldi Finds, but it’s always nice to take your own stroll and see what you can find. (Their garlands for every holiday and season, along with new candle scents, are always a must.)