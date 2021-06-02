alAlpha females often get a bad rap, not surprising as we still live in a patriarchal society that brings down and confines confident, fearless women to a predetermined code of conduct. And while men peacock about their alpha male traits, women with these same qualities are dubbed as masculine and painted in a negative light. Well, to hell with that. Strong women, or alpha females, are exactly that: strong women who are incredible leaders, with alpha traits that are inherently a part of who she is and come across in everything she does. Alpha female traits manifest in her career, personal life, hobbies, friendships — pretty much every facet of her life. These assertive, self-assured women can at first seem intimidating, but they’re women we can all look up to, and ones that have our back.

There’s an oft-repeated quote that makes the rounds every International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, though its author is unknown, it embodies the very essence of an alpha female. The quote goes, “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” Here’s what you need to know about alpha females and why it’s a label that you should absolutely feel flattered to have.

Alpha Female Traits

There are definite characteristics that women exhibit that push them into the category of alpha females. Maybe you recognize these in yourself, in the women who raised you, or All of the following are considered to be alpha female traits:

Self-confidence: Generally speaking, alpha females are confident in themselves. They often present a sense of self-assuredness that’s palpable in a room.

Signs You’re an Alpha Female

If you’re an alpha female, you probably already know, especially if any of the previously listed traits apply to you. But here are some other signs to look out for:

You volunteer to lead meetings and events

You love encouraging others to succeed because you know their success is also your success

You’re confident in your abilities, even with things you’re not familiar with

People often ask you for advice or help

You have an infectious personality

You encourage all people in all situations (because you’re all about equality and the betterment of everyone)

You and your partner are equals because even though you’re a natural leader, you put care into having a balanced relationship

You’re organized and always have your shit together

You can own up to mistakes and failures, even if they’re rare

You’re inclusive and collaborative in everything you do

You always want to better yourself

Being an alpha female, frankly, is an honor. These women are strong, push boundaries, ask tough questions, and constantly inspire everyone around them to be better — without belittling them or treating them unfairly. If you aren’t the alpha female in your life, then hopefully you have one near you who can sprinkle a little of her magic dust on you to encourage you to be your best self.

Alpha Female Quotes

“Sometimes you gotta be a beauty and a beast.” — Nicki Minaj “They always, always underestimate women.” —Susan Ee “Whether I am meant to or not, I challenge assumptions about women. I do make some people uncomfortable, which I’m well aware of, but that’s just part of coming to grips with what I believe is still one of the most important pieces of unfinished business in human history—empowering women to be able to stand up for themselves.” —Hillary Clinton “People don’t want to see women doing things they don’t think women should do.” Joan Jett “We should not wait for someone else to come and raise our voice. We should do it by ourselves. We should believe in ourselves. Yes, we can do it. One day you will see that all the girls will be powerful; all the girls will be going to school. And it is possible only by our struggle; only when we raise our voice.” — Malala Yousafzai “I think today women are very scared to celebrate themselves, because then they just get labeled.” — Charlize Theron “Be an alpha female. Confident, bold. Not afraid of anything.” —Shilpa Negi “It is amazing what a woman can do if only she ignores what men tell her she can’t.” —Carol K. Carr “Alpha females don’t run in packs.” —Unknown “I love bossy women. Some people hate the word, and I understand how ‘bossy’ can seem like a shitty way to describe a woman with a determined point of view, but for me, a bossy woman is someone to search out and celebrate. A bossy woman is someone who cares and commits and is a natural leader.” — Amy Poehler