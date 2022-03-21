If you know an Aries, you know a boss. Since this sign is the first of the zodiac (their season runs from Mar. 21 to Apr. 19), they kick off the astrological new year — and what better forerunner than the fiery Ram? Ruled by the aggressive planet Mars, Aries are natural-born leaders who will go to battle for what they want. Head-strong, ambitious, confident, and competitive as hell, the Ram easily charges into situations with a "take no prisoners" vibe when it comes to life. Impulsive and quick to anger, they aren't afraid to say or do whatever it takes. If you pick a fight with an Aries or dare to stop them from achieving their vision, look out! You just got yourself a new enemy. Whether you're raising one of these headstrong signs, are one, or just want a little added insight into the Rams in your life, Aries quotes can act as a window into the Arian world.

But first, want to know a few fun facts about this sign? The go-getters of the zodiac, they're always up for an adventure — and once you're a part of an Aries' life, you can't help but get swept up in their intrepid spirit. You can count on an Aries to come up with an exciting project, plan, or a new way of doing something. They're the ones you call when you feel overwhelmed because they know how to cut through the fat to get to the heart of every matter. They know how to get sh*t done and don't hold back when giving advice and sharing their strong opinions.

Just like their fire element, Aries are passionate, bold, and larger than life. While they might be a bit intimidating at times, Arians have an optimistic and loyal vibe that's infectious and endearing. If you're in a jam, your Aries friend will be there to help you sort it out while also lifting your spirit. No wonder we love famous Aries like Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Reese Witherspoon, Mariah Carey, and Eddie Murphy.

If you're looking for Aries quotes to describe the bold Ram in your life, here are some of the best about Aries, by Aries, and everything between.

Aries Quotes That Nail The Ram Personality

"Boredom and routine are valleys that Aries must rise above to breathe easily." — Teresa Noel Celsi, ‎Michael Yawney “Because of the sheer determination and fire that you carry in your heart, there’s hardly anything that can stop you from going after something (or someone) you want.” — Mecca Woods, Astrology for Happiness and Success "You can definitely count on an Aries when the chips are down." — Patricia Lantz “You are loved because of your bravery, gumption, and passion for seizing opportunity.” — Colin Bedell, Queer Cosmos "Aries leads with blind optimism, barreling through life with an electric joie de vivre that perfectly complements their distinctive impulsivity." — Aliza Kelly "Aries rules the head and brain, and like the Ram, Arians go into battle headfirst." — Therrie Rosenvald "Aries is about starting over, and what could be better than starting over minus the fears that have held us back?" — Doreen Virtue, ‎Yasmin Boland "I'm an Aries. I need everybody to like me." — Eric Andre "Aries is the first sign of the fire element and the cardinal quality — all force, all outgoing, all for moving ahead, but also for putting the self first." — Julia Parker "While Arians are independent and love their freedom, they do not enjoy being alone." — Lynn Hayes "I'm probably less volatile and tempestuous than a lot of Aries, but I think I'm probably quite loud and outgoing and passionate. Maybe a bit difficult or stubborn." — Mackenzie Davis "Failure is not an option for an Aries; it is a prerequisite for success." — Patricia Lantz "Aries people pick up steam while everyone else is running out of gas." — Joanna Martine Woolfolk "Aries hearts always carry more scars than the Rams ever show, or openly discuss." — Linda Goodman "Aries are equipped with a confident and courageous soul; they are always full of enthusiasm, optimism, honesty, and passion." — Dayanara Blue Star "Aries is a naturally competitive sign that hates to lose at whatever they are good at doing- and sometimes even at what they don't do so well!" — Bernie Ashman "Like anyone else, Aries may feel the fear, but has learned to act anyway, always striving to overcome limiting beliefs and self-doubt." — Debbie Stapleton “Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, so they’re also leaders — the fire’s spark.” — Lisa Stardust "Patience is not a virtue for Aries. The phrase Speak now or forever hold your peace, was probably created by an impatient Aries." — Dr. Atara "I am an Aries, the ram, ready to fully charge at whatever comes my way." — Tina Mack "Said I rage like a fire, and I flow like the water. Ain't no surprise I was born under Aries sign." — Beverly Knight "Aries is known for an explosive temper, and although their outbursts don't last long, it's definitely best to avoid fiery rams until the steam has dissipated." — Aliza Kelly "I don't do it for anybody's expectations. I do it for myself. I'm very strict with myself. I'm an Aries and sort of a challenge to myself." —Debbie Reynolds "Aries individuals need to be first, but they will want you to be a passenger on their adventure ride." — Lynn Hayes "Aries types are always very determined — some would call them pigheaded. In fact, they are usually too refined for such terminology and would fit better into the category of sheep-headed." — Dr. Douglas M. Baker "You may find an occasional Arian who is shy, but you'll never find one who's uncertain where he stands." — Linda Goodman “When the Aries person has an idea or something he wants to get off his mind, he’ll call you at 4 in the morning without a qualm. Why shouldn’t you be awake to listen to him?” — Linda Goodman’s Sun Signs “Aries needs a partner willing to set sail at a moment’s notice — impulsive and action-oriented, he prefers not to plan and overthink a situation.” — Lynn Hayes “Aries are often a step ahead of us. A life that is too predictable makes then antsy.” — Unknown “Aries is born to make their mark on the world and take the road less traveled.” — Patricia Lantz

Quotes That Embody The Sign By Famous Arians