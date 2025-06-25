There is nothing better than a snack while you’re poolside or at the beach. Drinks are great, and so is an ice cream cone or a popsicle... but a nice, fresh snack featuring all the flavors of summer to keep you going in the heat? That’s the best. Of course, any kind of snack you eat at the pool or the beach counts as a pool/beach snack, but there are tons of ideas out there for hearty snacks full of protein and fiber that will keep you satiated and going as you chase kids, lounge in the sun, and splash in the pool.

Some snacks are a given. Things like chopped fruit, cubed cheese, chips, and crackers — everyone thinks about throwing those in their pool bag or cooler. However, people often don’t think about the foods that don’t work at the pool or beach. A charcuterie board? Even in one of those cute tackle box things, all that meat and cheese will get real sweaty, real fast. Individual packages of things like fruit snacks or gummy snacks can also get super gross super quick.

So, you want to focus on protein, fiber, foods that hydrate you (hey there, pineapple salsa), and foods that are easy to eat on the beach. A big sub sandwich? Delicious. But individual pinwheels you can eat in two bites? Even better. This list of poolside and beach snacks is full of ideas that are easy to access, easy to pack in the bag, and easy to make. Best of all: They’re delicious.

Jalapeño Quinoa Corn Dip Pinch of Yum Corn dip is a must in the summer, and this jalapeño quinoa corn dip from Pinch of Yum is absolutely loaded with gorgeous flavors. Plus, the quinoa is the perfect base to keep you feeling full and satisfied while you’re playing with your kids at the pool or beach. This dish can also be served warm, so you don’t have to worry too much about keeping it ice cold for fear that it’ll become a gloopy mess. Toss it in a big bowl with a lid, and bring some tortilla chips, too.

Italian Chopped Salad Gimme Some Oven OK, so a salad feels more like a meal than a snack, but if there’s a bunch of you headed out to the pool or beach, whip up this Italian chopped salad from Gimme Some Oven as a hearty, delicious, easy-to-eat snack. You can portion it out in smaller bowls or bring one large serving, but as the dressing soaks into the veggies, it just gets better and better.

Fish Dip A Spicy Perspective A poolside or beach dip is always a good choice, and this smoked fish dip from A Spicy Perspective is a must-try. Not only is it delicious and super easy to whip up, but the texture of fish dip is always nice and thick — you could use it as a spread, it’s so luscious — so it doesn’t get soupy while you’re out enjoying summer. Bring some saltine crackers!

Pineapple Salsa Averie Cooks Chips and salsa? Always a yes. But this pineapple salsa from Averie Cooks has so many great zippy flavors — and it's super thick and chunky, so it doesn't spill all over the place. Plus, everyone craves fresh bites while they're at the pool or on the beach, and it doesn't get much fresher than this.

Turkey Club Pinwheels Inside BruCrew Life I know, I know, subs and sandwiches are a given in the summer. But try making these turkey club pinwheels from Inside BruCrew Life instead. You can eat them in one bite instead of worrying about dropping sandwich insides all over the beach, and I personally love them because seagulls can’t come at you as fast if you’ve already devoured your snack. You can customize the fillings of these pinwheels, too.

Antipasto Skewers A Pretty Life in the Suburbs I said a charcuterie board would get gross at the pool or beach — and I stand by that — but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the flavors. With these antipasto skewers from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs, you can have one individual little skewer at a time, keeping the rest wrapped up and buried in your cooler so they stay nice and cold. Try wrapping them in plastic wrap, then popping them into a big freezer bag and squeezing out all the air. Then, you can just drop them into a cooler with ice for an easy, delicious snack.

Cowboy Caviar Dip Mel's Kitchen Cafe Everyone needs a protein and fiber hit while out enjoying summer, so try whipping up this cowboy caviar dip from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe. It’s absolutely loaded with summer goodness, and because it’s beans and veggies, it doesn’t melt all over the place. It’s fresh, a nice big pop of flavor, and can be eaten with chips or crackers.

Neiman Marcus Dip Our Best Bites With a base of mayonnaise, this Neiman Marcus dip from Our Best Bites sounds like it would be a huge mess, but once you mix in the cheddar cheese, bacon, and other ingredients, you suddenly have a super thick, hearty dip perfect for crackers or chips.

Vegetable Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce Damn Delicious These look complicated, but I swear they aren’t, and they are incredibly mess-free. (Although you will totally want to drink the peanut sauce.) From Damn Delicious, these vegetable spring rolls can be prepped the night before and then wrapped up just before you leave. If you want to wrap them individually in plastic wrap and then store them in a bag, that works well. Then everybody can just pull one when they want! Serve the peanut sauce in a little squeeze bottle or individual dipping cups.

Mexican Corn Dip Foodie Crush I know, another corn dip. But this Mexican corn dip from Foodie Crush is unbelievable, and nobody would blame you if you ate it straight out of the bowl with a spoon. Make it the night before, store it in a big bowl with a lid, and then bring your favorite chips to eat. It’s so hearty and yum.

Pepperoni Pizza Rolls Cookies and Cups This pool snack requires a bit of prep work, but it’s worth it for major flavor. You can customize these pepperoni pizza rolls from Cookies and Cups to fit your favorite pizza flavors, but the best part is that you can eat them one-handed while building a sandcastle, walking the beach, or prepping for the best cannonball of your life.

Mediterranean Bean Salad Cookie and Kate Another plus for the beans! From Cookie and Kate, this Mediterranean bean salad is packed with fiber and protein to keep you nice and full while you’re out in the sun, and you can serve it in individual bowls or keep it as one big serving. It’s a salad, but you can absolutely load it up on chips, crackers, or toasted bread bites.

Cookie Dough Energy Bites Pinch of Yum I always have a stockpile of these cookie dough energy bites from Pinch of Yum in my fridge, and they are the perfect on-the-go snack loaded with nutrients and punches of protein and fiber. They literally taste like cookie dough, so make a bunch, pop them in a freezer bag, and keep them in your cooler. When you need a quick snack, grab one or two to keep you going.

Just remember, anything you eat poolside or on the beach counts as a poolside or beach snack. But hopefully you’ll find some inspiration from this list.