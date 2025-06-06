I don’t know about you, but I really hate spending money on a beach bag when I know it’s just going to end up full of sand, a little damp and musty by the end of summer, and probably stained with a sunscreen grease spot or two. But obviously when you’re carting around towels, sunscreen, and snacks for the fam — and ideally a good beach read for yourself — you need a solid beach bag to schlep it all down to the beach. So don’t mind me if I like to browse some Shein beach bags, where I can find something cute, functional, and affordable. And if it gets ruined, well, it was only $12.

I’ve lived in Florida my entire life, so I know the makings of a good beach bag when I see it. There’s definitely something to be said for a sturdy mesh option, one that allows for airflow to dry it out and holes for sand to be shaken out before being plopped into the trunk. Bags with attachable coolers are a major win, and if the handles are padded so you can carry it without getting painful red marks? Yes, please. So, here are some of the best Shein beach bags I’d buy for myself.

01 A Mesh Tote With A Cooler In The Bottom Shein Beach Tote Bag With Cooler Compartment $51.58 $36.10 see on shein You can’t go to the beach with your family (or alone) without snackies and fun drinks. The insulated bottom has a 12-can capacity, for reference, and is also detachable in case you want to carry it separately (it has handles, too) or leave it at home. I love that all the straps are padded for comfy carrying. This bag comes in lots of cute patterns, or you can getthe same thing in solids.

02 This Bad Boy With Pockets On Pockets Shein Large Beach Tote Bag $49.80 $21.91 see on shein I’m a huge fan of TikTok beach hacks, but I need to keep my baby powder sock separate from my portable foot washer (aka an old hand soap bottle full of water). A tote with hella pockets is key. This one has a ton, including a leakproof pocket and straps to carry a sun hat. Bonus points for being waterproof.

03 A Bogg Bag Dupe Shein Beach Tote Bag $58 $33.54 see on shein Bogg bags are great if you want something you can hose out at the end of a sandy day. But if you’re unsure it’s right for you, I get wanting to buy a cheaper version first. Shein has lots of generic versions, but this light blue one with the scallops is especially cute.

04 A Sand & Waterproof Beach Bag Shein Women's Large Beach Tote With Rope Handles $18.94 $15.30 see on shein This bag is so pretty and comes in a bunch of really great colors. The material is easy to clean, grease-resistant, and waterproof, and the thick, squishy rope handles look a lot softer for the shoulders than canvas straps.

05 A Big Ol’ Mesh Tote Shein Large Mesh Beach Bag $13.35 $9.07 see on shein If you also like a mesh bag, this one looks big enough to hold everything you could ever need at the beach. The reviewers say it’s really roomy enough to fit all the towels and shoes, and some say it’s also the perfect bag for sports moms, thanks to all those pockets.

06 A Cute Tote For Solo Beach Days Shein Ins Style Summer Net Tote Bag $10.07 $6.60 see on shein If I were going on a girls’ trip (or if I went to the beach solo often), I would definitely snag this little mesh bag. The colors give me an instant dopamine hit, and the mesh means nothing will stay damp or musty in there. It’s the perfect size for some sunnies, SPF, a good book, and a big water bottle.

07 A Mid-Size Tote Shein Summer Vacation Lightweight Striped Shoulder Bag $10.24 $6.94 see on shein If your kids are out of the age bracket where you have to pack everything you’ve ever owned for the beach, wow, congratulations — and maybe you don’t need a massive tote anymore. This one is a nice size for your family’s essentials, but since you’re not in charge of toting everyone’s towels and they can carry their own footballs and whatnot, it’s not going to be heavy and burdensome.

08 A Massive Mesh Sack For All Those Damn Sand Toys Shein Lightweight, Foldable Large Capacity Beach Bag $4.75 $3.84 see on shein If you are still in sand toy hell, you have to get yourself one of these giant mesh totes for beach days. You just dump all the sand toys in and shake them a ton to get the sand out before putting them in the car, and you can hose them down when you get home before storing them.

09 This Super Cute Iridescent Tote Shein 26L Waterproof Sandproof Beach Bag $34 $16.82 see on shein This color is perfect for the moms who still want to play mermaids (and need a bright beach bag to keep track of where their beach spot is from the waves — IYKYK). I love that this one is sandproof and waterproof, and comes with a cute little phone bag to keep your electronics clean despite sandy hands reaching inside.

10 A Perfect Vacay Bag For Pool Days Shein Large Capacity Straw Beach Tote Bag $10.90 $8.86 see on shein I wouldn’t take this bag to the beach myself because of the fabric interior, but a pool trip? Oh yes. The straw look is so pretty and it would go with any suit, and the straps for a hat are so helpful.

Which bag will you snag for this summer’s adventures?