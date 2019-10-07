75+ Dark Jokes If You Have A Sick-Yet-Silly Mind

Life can be hard sometimes. Which is why a little humor goes a long way, and for some of us, that means digging into the deepest, darkest pits of our mind. For those who appreciate a little dark humor, we’ve compiled a list of inappropriate and dirty jokes majorly dripping in shock value. Some are just so ridiculous it’s as though George Costanza and Larry David thought them up on the spot. They’re basically the antihero of jokes.

There’s nothing wrong with a little dark humor, but it’s important to know your friend group and how to read the room. These may not be the jokes you bust out in front of your co-workers or in-laws. But your friends or equally demented family may be on board. Expressing your dark humor is a gamble, but our advice is to always take the risk (except at work). You may find your tribe.

These funny dark jokes will turn yocur veins black and make you laugh so damn hard. Sorry, not sorry (but really, sorry). And you’re not alone in your search for them, either. According to the latest search data available to us, dark jokes are searched for nearly 110,000 times per month. The ultimate goal, however, is to take a moment of darkness and bring some levity into our lives. Here are our favorites to get through the day. Warning: These aren’t child-friendly jokes. Kids are far too innocent for this stuff, unlike us sick and twisted individuals.

1. “Siri, why am I still single?!”

*Siri activates front camera.*

2. I don’t have a carbon footprint.

I just drive everywhere.

3. What did the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs say?

“T. rex, I’m coming for my hug!”

4. What does my dad have in common with Nemo?

They both can’t be found.

5. Tombstone engraving:

I TOLD you I was sick.

6. It’s important to have a good vocabulary. If I had known the difference between the words “antidote” and “anecdote,” one of my best friends would still be alive.

7. My husband is mad that I have no sense of direction.

So I packed up my stuff and right.

8. What’s the last thing to go through a fly’s head as it hits the windshield of a car going 70 miles per hour?

Its butt.

9. You know you’re not liked when you get handed the camera every time they take a group photo.

10. My parents raised me as an only child, which really pissed off my brother.

11. I have a stepladder because my real ladder left when I was just a kid.

12. The most corrupt CEOs are those of the pretzel companies.

They’re always so twisted.

13. You’re not completely useless.

You can always serve as a bad example.

14. I threw a boomerang a few years ago.

I now live in constant fear.

15. What’s a pirate’s favorite letter of the alphabet?

None. Historians have suggested most pirates would have been illiterate.

16. Why did the mailman die?

Because everybody dies.

17. What’s the difference between a hipster and a hockey player?

A hockey player showers.

18. “I’m sorry” and “I apologize” mean the same thing.

Except at a funeral.

19. Patient: “Where exactly are you taking me, doctor?”

Doctor: “To the morgue.” Patient: “What? But I’m not dead yet!” Doctor: “And we’re not there yet.”

20. When ordering food at a restaurant, I asked the waiter what they do to prepare their chicken.

“Nothing special,” he explained. “We just tell them they’re going to die.”

21. Why don’t cannibals eat clowns?

Because they taste funny.

22. What do you call a cheap circumcision?

A rip-off.

23. You don’t need a parachute to go skydiving.

You need a parachute to go skydiving twice.

24. Just say NO to drugs!

Well, if I’m talking to my drugs, I probably already said yes.

25. My boss said to me, “You’re the worst train driver ever. How many have you derailed this year?”

I said, “I’m not sure; it’s hard to keep track.”

26. My girlfriend’s dog died, so I tried to cheer her up by getting her an identical one. It just made her more upset.

She screamed at me and said, “What am I supposed to do with two dead dogs?”

27. Why are friends a lot like snow?

If you pee on them, they disappear.

28. My wife and I have made a difficult choice and have decided we do not want children.

If anybody does, please just send me your contact details and we can drop them off tomorrow.

29. My grief counselor died the other day.

He was so good that I didn’t even care.

30. My elderly relatives liked to tease me at weddings, saying, “You’ll be next!”

They stopped once I started doing the same to them at funerals.

31. The cemetery is so overcrowded.

People are just dying to get in.

32. What rhymes with “boo” and stinks?

You.

33. Doctor: “I have good and bad news.”

Patient: “Give me the good news first.” Doctor: “Your test results are back and you have only two days to live.” Patient: “That’s the good news? What’s the bad news?” Doctor: “I’ve been trying to reach you for two days.”

34. My grandfather says I’m too reliant on technology.

I called him a hypocrite and unplugged his life support.

35. Why don’t skeletons ever go trick or treating?

Because they have no body to go with.

36. My favorite film is The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

I love a protagonist with a twisted back story.

37. I hope Death is a woman.

That way it will never look at me twice.

38. I visited my friend at his new house. He told me to make myself at home.

So I threw him out. I hate having visitors.

39. My boss told me to have a good day.

So I went home.

40. Why did the old man fall in the well?

Because he couldn’t see that well.

41. Back in 1980, I fell off my bike, twisted my foot, and hurt my knee.

I’m telling you this now because there was no social media in the ‘80s.

42. What did Kermit the Frog say at his puppeteer’s funeral?

Nothing.

43. I was playing chess with my friend and he said, “Let’s make this interesting.”

So we stopped playing chess.

44. Why do vampires seem sick?

They’re always coffin.

45. The other day, my wife asked me to pass her lipstick, but I accidentally passed her a glue stick.

She still isn’t talking to me.

46. When we were kids, we used to be afraid of the dark.

But when we grew up, the electricity bill made us afraid of the light!

47. If at first you don’t succeed… then skydiving definitely isn’t for you. (credit: Steven Wright)

48. I’ll never forget my Granddad’s last words to me just before he died.

“Are you still holding the ladder?”

49. It turns out a major new study recently found that humans eat more bananas than monkeys.

It’s true. I can’t remember the last time I ate a monkey.

50. What do you do if you’re ever attacked by a gang of clowns?

Go for the juggler.

51. I was shocked when I found out my toaster was not waterproof.

52. Man: “I work with animals.”

Woman: “That’s so sweet. I love a man who cares about animals. Where do you work?” Man: “I work in the butcher shop up the street.”

53. What’s yellow and can’t swim?

A dead goldfish.

54. What’s the difference between jelly and jam?

You can’t jelly a clown into a tiny car.

55. What did the husband say after he was caught masturbating to an optical illusion?

“Hon, it’s not what it looks like!”

56. You know why I hate The Lion King song “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King”?

If you think about it, it could be called “I Just Can’t Wait for My Dad to Be Killed in a Stampede.”

57. Why did Mozart kill all of his chickens?

When he asked them who the best composer was, they all replied, “Bach, Bach, Bach.”

58. Even people who are good for nothing can bring a smile to your face.

For instance, when you push them down the stairs.

59. I was reading a great book about an immortal dog the other day.

It was impossible to put down.

60. An apple a day keeps the doctor away…

Or at least it does if you throw it hard enough.

61. I have a fish that can breakdance!

Only for 20 seconds though, and only once.

62. Today I went to go visit my childhood home. I asked the residents if I could come inside because I was feeling nostalgic, but they refused and slammed the door in my face.

My parents are the worst.

63. Why was the leper hockey game canceled?

There was a face-off in the corner.

64. They say there’s a person capable of murder in every friendship group.

I suspected it was Dave, so I killed him before he could cause any harm.

65. Never break someone’s heart. They only have one.

Break their bones instead. They have 206 of them.

66. My wife told me she’ll slam my head into the keyboard if I don’t get off the computer.

I’m not too worried — I think she’s jokindkdkslalkdlkfjslfjslksdlkfjuahehwhgwdklaljdf

67. When my Uncle Frank died, he wanted his remains to be buried in his favorite beer mug.

His last wish was to be Frank in Stein.

68. When I see the names of lovers engraved on a tree, I don’t find it cute or romantic.

I find it weird how many people take knives with them on dates.

69. A doctor walks into a room with a dying patient and tells him, “I’m sorry, but you only have ten left.” The patient asks him, “Ten what, Doc? Hours? Days? Weeks?” The doctor calmly looks at him and says, “Nine.”

70. As I get older, I remember all the people I lost along the way.

Maybe my budding career as a tour guide was not the right choice.

71. A man wakes from a coma.

His wife changes out of her black clothes and, irritated, remarks, “I really cannot depend on you in anything, can I!”

72. What did the cow say to the leather chair?

“Hi, Mom!”

73. What’s the difference between a dinosaur and a lump of coal?

Sixty million years.

74. Did you hear the joke about Dark Matter?

It’s going to swallow us whole one day.

75. Don’t challenge Death to a pillow fight.

Unless you’re prepared for the reaper cushions.

76. Why did the man miss the funeral?

He wasn’t a mourning person.

77. I was watching my daughter at the park, and a woman turned to me and asked, “Which one’s yours?”

For fun, I said, “I’m still choosing.” She looked terrified.

78. When I was in the grocery store, I tripped, and a woman saw.

I turned to her and said, “Sorry, it’s been a while since I possessed a body.”

79. Give a man a match, and he’ll be warm for a few hours.

Set him on fire, and he will be warm for the rest of his life.

80. My buddy died when we couldn’t remember his blood type.

As he died, he kept insisting for us to “be positive,” but it’s hard without him.