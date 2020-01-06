These 95+ Single Mom Quotes Prove They Are Forces Of Strength And Love

It’s no secret that moms are amazing. And single moms — they basically have superhuman strength and powers. For all the loving, hard working, powerhouses out there, here are over 95 quotes about single moms that show how much you’re appreciated and that you you can do pretty much anything.

“Just because I am a single mother doesn’t mean I cannot be a success.” — Yvonne Kaloki

“I can’t tell you how much I respect all the single parents out there doing it solo” – Jennie Finch

“In the end, I am the only one who can give my children a happy mother who loves life.” — Janene Wolsey Baadsgaard

“I hope telling the story of how I went from being a single mom to serving in the Texas State Senate to running for governor will remind others that with the right leadership in government, where you start has nothing to do with how far you go.” – Wendy Davis

“If you want to stand with me as a single mom – and I know so many of my friends and colleagues do – please don’t appropriate my burden as a way to validate your own. To suggest that you are single-parenting when you are simply solo for the weekend devalues what real single mothers do.” – Rachel Simmons

“I don’t think you necessarily have to be part of a traditional nuclear family to be a good mother. – Mary Louise Parker

“Better a loving single-parent family than a ‘conventional’ family where the parents hate each other and the father is a demagogue.” – Moby

“Mothers – especially single mothers – are heroic in their efforts to raise our nation’s children, but men must also take responsibility for their children and recognize the impact they have on their families’ well-being.” – Evan Bayh

“I value so many people who have to work full time, definitely single mothers. Their work is the hardest work. I applaud it so much.” – Molly Sims

“I think moms, single or not, put a lot of pressure on ourselves trying to balance it all. It’s NEVER going to be perfectly balanced — the sooner you know this, the sooner you can relieve some of the pressure you put on yourself.” — Denise Richards

“I didn’t plan on being a single mom, but you have to deal with the cards you are dealt the best way you can.” – Tichina Arnold

“As a single mum you’ll discover inner strengths and capabilities you never knew you had.” — Emma-Louise Smith

“Nothing you do for children is ever wasted.” – Garrison Keillor

“As a single mom, I’m juggling a lot and working long hours. Yes, it costs them a little, but what my children get in return is a mother who is energized and content.” — Edie Falco

“I was once a single mother, with very few resources, so I have a special place in my heart for women in difficult situations.” – Linda Lael Miller

“The most difficult part of dating as a single parent is deciding how much risk your own child’s heart is worth.” – Daniel Pearce

“Being a single parent made me stronger than ever before.” — Unknown

“I want to show the example that you can be a single mother and work and handle a lot of other things at the same time.” — Christina Milian

“Remember that a single mom is just like any other mom and that our number one priority is still our kids. Any parent does whatever it takes for their kids and a single mother is no different.” — Paula Miranda

“I know it’s hard being a single parent, but I’d rather do it by myself than with someone who doesn’t want to.” — Unknown

”There will be so many times you feel like you failed. But in the eyes, ears and mind of your child, you are a SUPER MOM.” – Stephanie Precourt

”Don’t pity me because I am a single mum. Respect me for having the courage to do it alone, the strength to never give up and the love to put my child’s needs before my own.”- mysinglemummyself.com

“I was living as a young single mom. I was 19 when I was divorced, and my daughter was a year old, and I waited tables here three to four nights a week for several years while I was trying to support myself and my daughter and the day I got that acceptance at Harvard Law School was an unforgettable day.”- Wendy Davis

“Mothers are the people who love us for no good reason. And those of us who are mothers know it’s the most exquisite love of all.” — Maggie Gallagher

“My mother was a single mom, and most of the women I know are strong.” – Regina King

”Respect to all mums doing double duty because of men failing to do their part as dads.” – John Mark Green

“The women whom I love and admire for their strength and grace did not get that way because shit worked out. They got that way because shit went wrong, and they handled it. They handled it in a thousand different ways on a thousand different days, but they handled it. Those women are my superheroes.”- Elizabeth Gilbert

”My children may not have everything they want in life, but they have a mum who loves them more than anything in the world.” – Unknown

“Being a single parent is twice the work, twice the stress and twice the tears but also twice the hugs, twice the love and twice the pride.” — Unknown

“Being raised by a single mother, I learned to appreciate and value independent women.” — Kenny Conley

“I’m not really single. I mean I am, BUT I HAVE A SON. Being a single mother is different from BEING A SINGLE WOMAN.” — Kate Hudson

“At the end of the day, it’s the bond you share with your child that matters, and you mommy know just how to do that.” – Unknown

“Being a single parent is not a life full of struggles, but a journey for the strong.” — Meg Lowrey

“Being a working mother and a working single parent instills in you a sense of determination.” — Felicity Jones

“I am prouder of my years as a single mother than of any other part of my life.” — J.K. Rowling

“What is free time? I’m a single mother. My free moments are filled with loving my little girl.” — Roma Downey

“The strength of my mother is something I didn’t pay attention to for so long. Here she was, this single mom, who was part of the Great Migration, who was part of a Jim Crow south, who said, ‘I’m getting my kids out of here. I’m creating opportunities for these young people by any means necessary.” – Jacqueline Woodson

“I’m a single parent. What’s your superpower?” — Unknown

“Single moms: You are a doctor, a teacher, a nurse, a maid, a cook, a referee, a heroine, a provider, a defender, a protector, a true superwoman. Wear your cape proudly.” — Mandy Hale

“Single mums do come in for a hard time. Society is incredibly judgmental. I know this. My life has taken me down several different paths I never expected it to take me down. Not in a million years. And I know the true meaning of getting by the skin of my teeth. I do. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve got money or you haven’t, whether you’re famous or not. This is the case for all women actually, you have to carry on. You always have to carry on. And you can, because you have to.” — Kate Winslet

“Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children.” — Maxim Gorky

“I’ve been a single parent for a long time. It reminds me of being a waitress. As you walk back to the kitchen, requests come at you from all sides. You’re doing the job of two – you have to be highly organized.” – Cherie Lunghi

“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thought. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” – Sophia Loren

"I was a single mom that raised two bright, beautiful, and compassionate girls." – Connie Stevens

“If you bungle raising your children, I don’t think whatever else you do matters very much.” – Jackie Kennedy

“It’s not single parenthood in and of itself. It’s more about how people parent.” – Sophie Zadeh

“Career is important, but nothing really supersedes my role as a mother.” — Halle Berry

“Don’t feel guilty about being a single mother. Patience is super important as a single mother. You do have to be a little more patient because all of the responsibility is on you…ask for help!” — Nia Long

“Being a mother is hard and it wasn’t a subject I ever studied.” — Ruby Wax

“I do want to say there are so many women out there who are single moms, really not by choice, and doing it and making it work every day. I think it’s becoming much more a part of our culture and I hope that it will become more accepted and that those women are going to be more and more appreciated, respected and supported.” — Connie Britton

“She has to have four arms, four legs, four eyes, two hearts, and double the love. There is nothing single about a single mom.” — Mandy Hale

“Even on the days you feel like you are falling, look around. Your child’s smile will bring you right back up.” — Unknown

“I love being a single mom. But it’s definitely different when you’re dating.” — Brooke Burns

“I don’t think I realized how stressed I was, being a single parent. It was really, really stressful. It’s not easy on anybody.” — Reese Witherspoon

“Did you hear? Superheroes are real. They are called single moms.” — Unknown

“I was raised in Boston by three older brothers and a very strong and empowering single mom.”- Eliza Dushku

“When you’re sick, nobody takes care of you like your mom.” — Trisha Yearwood

“People keep saying, ‘Oh poor you, being a single mom ,’ but I don’t want to be pitied. I can do anything I want to do. I work, I date, I have friends. I have time for everything I had time for before. I just have an added amazing thing in my life. I have a great family and friends, and I know they’d be there if I needed help, but I feel like I’m doing fine on my own.” — January Jones

“A single mom tries when things are hard. She never gives up. She believes in her family, even when things are tough. She knows that above all things, a mother’s love is more than enough.” — Deniece Williams

“A single mother has a backbone made of steel and a heart made of gold.” — Unknown

“Even on the days you feel like you are failing, look around, I promise your kids still think you are the best mom in the whole universe.” – todaysthebestday.com

”Breath darling, this is just a chapter. It’s not your whole story.” – S.C Lourie

“Hell, even the President of the United States — four of them, in fact — were raised by single mothers . Nevertheless, mention that you’re a single mom, and all-too-many of us still have to cut through a thick, gristly layer of stigma before we’re given our proper due.” — Taraji P. Henson

“The anger and hurt you have within will only help you become stronger and more caring and protective towards your children.” – Unknown

“I was illustrating, and I was cleaning people’s houses; I was doing whatever I could to take care of my kid as a single parent.” — Emil Ferris

“We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated.” – Maya Angelou

“The best part of being a mom to me is the unconditional love. I have never felt a love as pure, a love that’s as rewarding.” — Monica Denise Brown

“Mothers are the necessity of invention.” — Bill Watterson

”Some days she has no idea how she’ll do it. But every single day. It still gets done.” – Unknown

“Single mom or not, remember that you are the best and you are doing the best.” – Unknown

“I had a lot of guilt as a single mother trying to raise a child. I had to go to work and Jeffrey was screaming that he didn’t want me to. You have to give yourself permission to let go of the guilt.” — Sherri Shepherd

“The loves of my life are my children and my mother. I don’t feel as if I need a man.” — Diane Keaton

“I am a single mom and I’m the breadwinner and I have to work and I have to do these things and that’s just the way it is. I don’t think my son even knows any different.” — Charisma Carpenter

“So far I’m not surprised by anything about being a mom. It’s all pretty great — but that’s what I expected.” — Charlize Theron

“I wish I could give them everything that was a perfect little family paradigm , but I can’t. Honestly, I feel like that doesn’t even exist, or at least I try to tell myself that when I am feeling bad about not providing it.” — Mary Louise Parker

“Single parents don’t have it easy. They find a way to make it work, even when they don’t know how. It’s the love for their child that pushes them through, every single time.” – Inspirational Quotes Journal

“You make it work. You keep getting out of bed. Sometimes it’s just because you know there’s a cup of coffee downstairs.” — Michelle Williams

“I was not prepared to live as a single parent”. — Annette Funicello

“The only man in my life is my son, and it’s probably going to stay this way for a while …I go to bed wearing a very baggy one-piece cheetah suit, just because it makes my son laugh. My sexy lingerie has been locked in a drawer for a while!” — Sandra Bullock

“I think it’s really important for every mother to find their own way.” — Solange Knowles

“The most difficult part of dating as a single parent is deciding how much risk your own child’s heart is worth.” — Dan Pearce

“Gone are the days when you would sit and wait for your knight in shining armor. Be brave, be independent and believe that you can do it, and you can do a better job.”- Unknown

“It was tough being a single mom. It was tough being in a divorce with children. Very, very hard.” — Melissa Etheridge

“Just because a single-mom usually can’t be bothered to spend much time on her make-up doesn’t mean that she has given up on romance.” — Kemmy Nola

“It’s the greatest love affair of my life, with this baby. I’m a single mom, [but] his dad is amazing and in his life. I don’t feel alone. Babies attract love…They attract people who love them.” — Minnie Driver

“It’s the only way of life I’ve known. I was raised by a single mom. I was told I couldn’t have children, so every day I am kissing the sky with happiness about it.” — Padma Lakshmi

“I decided instead of being embarrassed of my failed marriage and ashamed of being a single mother , I was going to OWN it. Being the best mother you can be and giving your kids the BEST life possible has nothing to do with your relationship status and you don’t have to be happily married to have a ‘picture-perfect family.’” — Amanda Stanton

“I’m always working, and I’m a single parent, so I don’t think I have time for stuff most normal people do.” — Charlie Murphy