Listen, some mornings can only be salvaged by a very large cup of coffee. Big facts. But there are other days when you can get by with simply a delicious drink rather than a boatload of caffeine. Enter: the best non-coffee drinks at Starbucks. Though the chain may specialize in coffee drinks, it also offers a healthy amount of non-coffee drinks (including plenty of tea beverages).

Tea can offer you a much-needed hit of caffeine in the mornings as well, but there are a lot of decaf options to be had, too — if you're into that sort of thing. Some of the best decaffeinated drinks at Starbucks are plenty refreshing and perfect when you just want something tasty as a treat.

If you need some inspiration on your next Starbucks run, a few Starbucks partners (aka baristas), as well as TikTok, have provided some suggestions for the best non-coffee drinks at Starbucks that'll quench your thirst and give your stomach a break from coffee. Grab one of these — and one for your kid — to start your day off right!

1. Lemonade With a Twist

Few things are more refreshing than ice-cold lemonade on a hot summer day. Zee, a Starbucks partner in New Jersey, makes lemonade with a bit of a twist, though. Go for lemonade sweetened with liquid cane sugar and add raspberry. Then top the drink with passion tea. "I love it because it's really refreshing, especially on a hot day!" Zee says. This drink does have caffeine in it, so it's a good morning boost.

2. Pink Drink

Who doesn't love a Pink Drink? This popular Starbucks staple can be seen all over social media and for good reason. It's a pretty drink that's also delicious. The drink combines strawberry acai with passion tea and coconut milk for a bright and refreshing drink that's delightful to drink all year round.

3. Strawberry Black Iced Tea

If you like black iced tea but want to change it up a little, Desirée, who works at Starbucks in Ohio, recommends adding a bit of extra flavor to it. She recommends ordering a black iced tea with acai juice instead of water and adding strawberry pieces to it. It gives the tea a fruity twist but still keeps it pretty simple.

4. Iced Chai Latte With Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam

Sure, the standard chai latte is always a great pick at Starbucks, but you can kick it up a notch by adding the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam. It's a favorite for Brianna, a Starbucks partner in California. "It reminds me somewhat of Christmas, which is my favorite holiday, and I honestly just enjoy the taste of chai!" Brianna shares.

5. Purple Drink

Not to be outdone by the Pink Drink, the Starbucks Purple Drink is also a contender for the best non-coffee drink. This bev was once on the menu but isn't currently, so plenty of Starbucks partners will know how to make it. But because it's not technically a menu item, you should know how to order it properly when you go in to make everyone's lives easier. Order a Venti Passion Tea with soy milk (or your milk of choice), three scoops of vanilla bean powder, and light ice. Ta-da!

6. Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

The Vanilla Bean Frappuccino is a staple non-coffee drink at Starbucks, and let's be real — it's practically a milkshake. It's beloved by many Starbucks fans! If you want to make it even better, Desirée recommends adding hazelnut syrup to the drink, which apparently makes it taste like cake. Take all our monies.

7. The Moon Drink

Another off-menu item is the Moon Drink, which is a matcha latte with a few twists. This drink packs a punch of flavor, so be prepared for a lot happening on your taste buds while you drink it. Here's how to order it: Ask for an Iced Matcha Latte with oat milk and add chai and brown sugar syrups.