The Best Toys To Buy At Target For Kids Of All Ages
A cotton candy maker, a hoverboard, a tie dye set, and more holiday-worthy finds to shop right now.
Whether it’s done by you or by Santa himself, there’s a lot of work that goes into holiday shopping for toys to give your little ones. But being the friendly neighborhood mom group that we are, we’re here to help make this December to-do easier than ever with a much-needed roundup of the best toys at Target for kids of all ages. And while you’re likely already intimately familiar with Target’s awesome array of toys from toddler to pre-teen, we’re willing to bet that you’ll be delightfully surprised at how much bigger and better the superstore’s selection is this year.
From a ride-on train for littles, to a first microscope for your school-aged scientist, to a hoverboard for your big kid, 2022’s hottest toys for kids of all ages are at Target — and at a great price, too.
A few standouts we spotted? A toddler-sized scooter with non-marking wheels, a Crayola light board that’ll encourage pint-sized artists to release their creativity, and a cotton candy maker for those with a sweet tooth — all linked below.
Scroll on to see all of Target’s holiday gifts and toys for every age group, from toddlers to big kids. There really is something for everyone and at every price point.
Toys For Toddlers (Ages 2 to 4)
Not only is it fun for kids to pretend-sweep and clean, but this set makes it easier to encourage chores when they get older. Bright colors and an attractive storage display means you won’t mind if this one gets left out in the playroom for a while.
Toys For Kids (Ages 5-8)
If you didn’t get it last year, it’s time to scoop up a Magic Mixies toy (they come in pink and blue). With a flick of your little one’s wand, the magical creature will appear. Once they choose its voice and color, they can play interactive games, plus hear fun fortunes.
They’ll love getting to put this remote-controlled, USB-charged monster truck to the test on its ramp — back flip, long jumps, and corkscrews are all fair game. Thanks to foam wheels, it can go room to room without worries.
When Hot Wheels and Mario Kart team up, it’s always a good time. This rainbow race course gets kids’ wheels turning (literally) with five race tracks that can go straight or curvy, their choice. King Boo and Mario karts come as part of the kit, meaning play can start from day one.
This gift is perfect for all those rainy and snowy days ahead. For ages six and up, an awesome pen starter set lets them create 3D owls, robots, and everything in between. Colorful filament pieces go inside the pen and heat up safely, then come out ready so they can 3D doodle their hearts out.
Give the gift of their first microscope. Smart slides — featuring everything from flowers to animals and minerals — let them explore new things up to 200x magnified. As an added bonus, there are games, quizzes, and BBC-produced videos, so all the learning will last well into 2023.
Fans of Encanto can recreate a scene from the magical movie with their hands. With the Lego Building Instructions app, kiddos can zoom in on details, plus get help with building. The set comes with Mirabel and Antonio figures, plus animal accessories like a capybara, jaguar, and frog.
The game of “Who Am I?” just got better with Hedbanz’s Blast Off! guessing game. By pressing the timer on the headband, the other team has to race against the clock to guess your card correctly before it “blasts off” your head — or they have to start over with another card.
Toys For Big Kids (Ages 9-12)
It’s like a game of Escape Room, but from the comfort of home. All they need is three friends and they can solve riddles and puzzles to help them leave the island. Note: It can only be played once, so suggest they save it for a special party or get-together!
For those 12 and up, a New York City skyline Lego set lets them build and explore major landmarks like the Chrysler Building, the Empire State building, and more. Plus, they can see them in size relation to one another. Detailed booklets help them learn more about each individual landmark (and parents will find it fun, too).
Is there anything more satisfying for kids than a homemade cotton candy maker? At this age, they’ll need a little parental supervision — but the dessert will taste just as sweet! Let them pick their favorite sugar and color, and you’ll be spinning up treats together in no time.
Groovy, right? A DIY tie-dye kit will keep them occupied for hours. From shirts to bandanas and more, they’ll be able to choose patterns and colors that show off their unique style. The kit comes with dye, rubber bands, a dye dropper, and a drop cloth to keep things a little less messy.