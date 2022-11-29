Lifestyle

The Best Toys To Buy At Target For Kids Of All Ages

A cotton candy maker, a hoverboard, a tie dye set, and more holiday-worthy finds to shop right now.

by Michelle Guerrere
Whether it’s done by you or by Santa himself, there’s a lot of work that goes into holiday shopping for toys to give your little ones. But being the friendly neighborhood mom group that we are, we’re here to help make this December to-do easier than ever with a much-needed roundup of the best toys at Target for kids of all ages. And while you’re likely already intimately familiar with Target’s awesome array of toys from toddler to pre-teen, we’re willing to bet that you’ll be delightfully surprised at how much bigger and better the superstore’s selection is this year.

From a ride-on train for littles, to a first microscope for your school-aged scientist, to a hoverboard for your big kid, 2022’s hottest toys for kids of all ages are at Target — and at a great price, too.

A few standouts we spotted? A toddler-sized scooter with non-marking wheels, a Crayola light board that’ll encourage pint-sized artists to release their creativity, and a cotton candy maker for those with a sweet tooth — all linked below.

Scroll on to see all of Target’s holiday gifts and toys for every age group, from toddlers to big kids. There really is something for everyone and at every price point.

Toys For Toddlers (Ages 2 to 4)

Battat Education
Magnetic Alphabet Fishing Set

It’s the fishing game you knew and loved as a kid — but better. Littles can “fish” for parts of the alphabet and let their imaginations soar as they learn their letters.

$24.99
$17.49
FAO Schwarz
Ride-On Train

This ride-on train is indoors-friendly and holiday-themed. Plus, it drives both forward and backward, and has a horn made for honking. All aboard!

$139.99
B. toys
Wooden Musical Instruments Mini Melody Band

For the mini musician, a trio of instruments equals hours of play. Bonus that the xylophone, tambourine, and harmonica are all designed specifically for little hands.

$17.99
Melissa & Doug
Let's Play House! Dust, Sweep, & Mop 6-Piece Set

Not only is it fun for kids to pretend-sweep and clean, but this set makes it easier to encourage chores when they get older. Bright colors and an attractive storage display means you won’t mind if this one gets left out in the playroom for a while.

$25.49
$19.11
Melissa & Doug
Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Set

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. Let your toddler play shop owner, scooping flavors for you like mint chip and chocolate into cones and cups. P.S. If you want to peruse the menu, don’t forget to ask for an order card!

$32.99
$23.09
FAO Schwarz
Giant 69" Dance-On Piano Mat

Get the party started with this giant piano mat that boasts 38 different notes and five classic songs. Kiddos can hop, skip, and even dance, playing their own tunes as they go.

$39.99
$19.99
Micro Kickboard
Mini Plus Kick Scooter with LED Lights

Finally, the scooter of their (and your) dreams! Non-marking wheels work indoors and out, while front LED lights make it easy to see them coming and going. The bar is adjustable, meaning it will grow right along with your little one.

$94.99

Toys For Kids (Ages 5-8)

Magic Mixies
Pink Magical Crystal Ball

If you didn’t get it last year, it’s time to scoop up a Magic Mixies toy (they come in pink and blue). With a flick of your little one’s wand, the magical creature will appear. Once they choose its voice and color, they can play interactive games, plus hear fun fortunes.

$76.99
Monster Jam
Official Ramp Champ Grave Digger Remote Control Monster Truck

They’ll love getting to put this remote-controlled, USB-charged monster truck to the test on its ramp — back flip, long jumps, and corkscrews are all fair game. Thanks to foam wheels, it can go room to room without worries.

$44.99
$22.49
Hot Wheels
Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set

When Hot Wheels and Mario Kart team up, it’s always a good time. This rainbow race course gets kids’ wheels turning (literally) with five race tracks that can go straight or curvy, their choice. King Boo and Mario karts come as part of the kit, meaning play can start from day one.

$118.99
$99.99
3Doodler
Start+ Pen Set

This gift is perfect for all those rainy and snowy days ahead. For ages six and up, an awesome pen starter set lets them create 3D owls, robots, and everything in between. Colorful filament pieces go inside the pen and heat up safely, then come out ready so they can 3D doodle their hearts out.

$49.99
Rukusfx
Motion Controlled Music Mixer Electronic Game

Inspire their inner DJ with a hand-held music maker pre-loaded with 120 tracks to be custom mixed (they can load their own faves, too). They can also add vocals, lights, and record their performance.

$49.99
Crayola
Ultimate Light Board

Budding artists will go wild for Crayola’s ultimate light board with Gel Fx Markers. A spot for tracing means no tears (!), plus built-in LED lights let their sketches glow when they’re done. And did I mention the markers are washable, too?

$28.99
$26.09
Leapfrog
Magic Adventures Microscope With Bonus Slide

Give the gift of their first microscope. Smart slides — featuring everything from flowers to animals and minerals — let them explore new things up to 200x magnified. As an added bonus, there are games, quizzes, and BBC-produced videos, so all the learning will last well into 2023.

$89.99
Lego
Disney Encanto Antonio's Magical Door 43200 Building Kit

Fans of Encanto can recreate a scene from the magical movie with their hands. With the Lego Building Instructions app, kiddos can zoom in on details, plus get help with building. The set comes with Mirabel and Antonio figures, plus animal accessories like a capybara, jaguar, and frog.

$19.59
$16.49
Hedbanz
Blast Off Guessing Board Game

The game of “Who Am I?” just got better with Hedbanz’s Blast Off! guessing game. By pressing the timer on the headband, the other team has to race against the clock to guess your card correctly before it “blasts off” your head — or they have to start over with another card.

$16.49

Toys For Big Kids (Ages 9-12)

Jetson
Mojo Light Up Hoverboard

Just say the word “hoverboard” and they’ll be intrigued, but this version has LED lights and boasts speeds up to 10 mph (woo!). A built-in Bluetooth speaker means they can get cruising to their favorite songs, too.

$159.99
Sharper Image
Drone With Streaming Camera

This drone goes up to 150 feet in the air and will give the techie in your life the view they’ve been dreaming of. Plus, they’ll get to show off their skills to friends with panoramic videos and photos galore.

$58.99
Thames & Kosmos
EXIT: The Sacred Temple

It’s like a game of Escape Room, but from the comfort of home. All they need is three friends and they can solve riddles and puzzles to help them leave the island. Note: It can only be played once, so suggest they save it for a special party or get-together!

$27.95
Lego
Build It Yourself New York Skyline Model For Adults & Kids 21028

For those 12 and up, a New York City skyline Lego set lets them build and explore major landmarks like the Chrysler Building, the Empire State building, and more. Plus, they can see them in size relation to one another. Detailed booklets help them learn more about each individual landmark (and parents will find it fun, too).

$59.99
$49.99
Cra-Z-Art
The Real Cotton Candy Maker

Is there anything more satisfying for kids than a homemade cotton candy maker? At this age, they’ll need a little parental supervision — but the dessert will taste just as sweet! Let them pick their favorite sugar and color, and you’ll be spinning up treats together in no time.

$39.99
$35.99
West & Arrow
LED Galaxy Projector Laser Star Lights With Remote

Like a trip through the galaxy without having to step foot outdoors, this star light projector gives off a serious vibe they’ll love. They can determine the colors and tilt, and even sync up their music.

$20
Schwinn
Falcon 20" Kids' Bike

A Schwinn is the ultimate in bikes, and this steel-framed model will be the sleekest on the block. Best part? It’s worth the investment, because the adjustable seat post will accommodate growing kids (without tools).

$179.99
Mondo Llama
Give It A Swirl Tie Dye Kit

Groovy, right? A DIY tie-dye kit will keep them occupied for hours. From shirts to bandanas and more, they’ll be able to choose patterns and colors that show off their unique style. The kit comes with dye, rubber bands, a dye dropper, and a drop cloth to keep things a little less messy.

$10
$9