What exactly are the qualities that exemplify the best white t-shirts for women? We can probably agree that the perfect white t-shirt must be extremely comfortable. We may also find common ground around the importance of keeping the fabric bright, white, and clean — and tangentially, how annoying laundry is. But beyond that, our answers will all vary depending on our personal preferences.

Some love the feel of soft and stretchy cotton blends. For others, it’s the comforting weight of 100% pure cotton or bust. There are also those who like form-fitting styles that hug the body, while others prefer a loose and forgiving fit. And many women prefer a plunging v-neck, whereas others wouldn’t be caught dead in anything other than a crew neck.

If you’re ready to embark on a quest for the perfect (most comfortable) white t-shirt, read on. We’ve gone to the ends of Amazon and back to put together a collection of highly-rated products in a wide range of styles, sizes, and fabric types in the hopes that one of these will be your new favorite t-shirt. And they are all under $20.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Scary Mommy’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Loose-Fit Heavyweight Tee With Pocket Amazon Carhartt Women's Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt $19.99 See on Amazon If you’re looking for a heavyweight t-shirt with a looser fit, this could be the one for you. It’s made from 100% cotton with side-seam construction, tagless neck label, and a chest pocket. While Carhartt may be known for its tough working gear, this shirt is described as soft and comfortable by many who reviewed it. Sizes: XS-3X Plus Helpful Review: “I am very picky when I purchase my shirts as most women’s shirts nowadays are either way too fitted or way too short. This shirt was made for women who like an average-fitting t-shirt with none of the trendy frills. It’s soft, well-made, comfortable, and fits perfectly. I am 5’7” and 165 pounds for scale. I generally wear a S in women’s sizing. I am very happy with the fit. Not too short or fitted.”

02 Classic Crew With 25,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $18.50 See on Amazon Great for lounging, workouts, errands, and just about everything else, this classic-fit crew neck t-shirt boasts 25,000 5-star reviews and comes in a 2-pack for under $20. It’s made from a soft lightweight jersey fabric — 56% cotton, 38% modal, 6% spandex — and has a “close-but-comfortable fit with easy movement.” Sizes: XS-XXL Helpful Review: “I absolutely love them. I had read a lot of reviews, but I was still genuinely surprised at the quality of the material as soon as I opened the package. The material has some weight to it — doesn't feel cheap, thin, or flimsy at all, and is soft to the touch. Be warned, though, on hot humid days, it'll really cling to you if you're sweating a lot. The fit is perfect for what I wanted. I ended up getting the XXL because I wanted it to be huge on me, and it did not disappoint — it goes well past my hips and fits very loose. I wanted something that was comfortable to do some working out in and lounging in, and these turned out to be perfect.”

03 Cotton Tee With 26,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Fruit of the Loom Men's Eversoft Cotton Stay Tucked V-Neck T-Shirt (6-Pack) $17.49 See on Amazon Not to be Captain Obvious or anything, but just because a shirt is marketed to men doesn’t mean it’s only for men. If you’ve ever worn a male partner or friend’s t-shirt or sweats, you may have noticed how comfortable they can be. This 100% cotton t-shirt by Fruit of the Loom is very soft, wicks moisture, and has many reviews by women sharing how much they love it. And at less than $17.49 for a 6-pack? What a deal. Sizes: S-3XL Helpful Review: “I'm a woman but purchased these to wear at home when doing chores/lounging around, and they are very comfortable! Very soft and feels much more comfortable than any set of [t-shirts] I have ever owned, even the expensive ones made just for women by Hanes and other brands. I don't know if they use a different fabric, but there is definitely a discernible difference. I bought the medium size, and they fit loosely and comfortably for home wear. 10/10 would recommend.” Additional men’s t-shirts to check out: Hanes Men's Tagless Cotton Crew Undershirt, Comfort Colors Men's Adult Short Sleeve Tee, and Amazon Essentials Men's Crew Neck Undershirts.

04 Plus Size Crew With 8000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon JUST MY SIZE Women's Plus Size Crew Neck T-Shirt $10 See on Amazon With over 8,000 5-star reviews, this soft 100% cotton plus size t-shirt is a winner! There’s no tag to make you feel itchy, and the wide crew neckline is lightly ribbed. Several reviews suggest sizing up for a looser fit, and others shared there’s very little shrinkage after washes. Sizes: 1x-5x Helpful Review: “I wear a size 2x. I’m 5'7. This top is super soft and comfortable. It’s not tight, but it’s not an oversize top either. It fits well against the body. If you prefer baggy tops, maybe size up one.”

05 Breathable & Flowy Moisture-Wicking Top Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Relaxed-Fit Lightweight Crew Neck T-Shirt $14.60 See on Amazon Made for an active lifestyle, this relaxed-fit crew neck t-shirt has a flowy fit and a curved hem with slits that can take you effortlessly from the gym to errands to school pick-up and beyond. The stretchy 64% polyester, 33% rayon, and 3% spandex fabric is moisture-wicking and breathable. Sizes: XS-XXL Helpful Review: “Like the product description says, this is a relaxed fit top, and I absolutely love how comfortable and light it feels. The fabric is good quality while also being very soft, and I've worn it to the gym, out to run errands, to a doctor appointment, and out for coffee, and it didn't look out of place in any of those settings. I appreciate that there's no scratchy tag at the neckline and that the Amazon branding is fairly unobtrusive down near the hem. I'm 5' 8", currently 155 lbs, and purchased a Medium which fits as expected. It has held up well in the wash also and hasn't shrunk or developed any loose threads.”

06 Underscrub With 27,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon SIVVAN Scrubs for Women Long Sleeve Comfort Underscrub T-Shirt $15.99 See on Amazon Don’t let the word “underscrub” scare you off if you aren’t a medical professional. In fact, among the 27,000 5-star reviews, you’ll find plenty of people who don’t work in medicine — in addition to those who do, of course — who have discovered these comfortable long-sleeved t-shirts with double-stitched crew necklines and sturdy yet soft 65% polyester and 35% cotton fabric. Sizes: XXS-3X Large Helpful Review: “Perfect lounging tee. I actually wear these as PJ tops now that I retired from nursing. The L fits me perfectly. I usually take a M in tops, but this brand I [consistently] take a L. I am 5'5", 145lbs, 36 DD, and a 29" waist. Athletic build. Very comfortable, soft, and washes well.”

07 Soft & Edgy Ripped Crop Top Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Short Sleeve Distressed Ripped Crop Top T-Shirt $17.99 See on Amazon If you like a distressed, edgier look, check this one out! It has deliberate rips on the front and back and is made from lightweight, breathable fabric that can go easily from the gym to date night to lounging around the house. Sizes: XS-XL Helpful Review: “Cute top, fits perfectly and material is very comfortable to wear. Fits great, and you can wear it casually with workout clothes or high-waist jeans for a casual cute look. Very flattering. I got a size small, and it runs true to size.”

08 Classic-Fit Scoop With Inclusive Sizing Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Scoop Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $20.70 See on Amazon Made with 56% cotton, 37% modal, and 7% elastane, this casual, lightweight, classic-fit scoop neck t-shirt delivers soft comfort in standard and extensive plus sizes up to 6X. Reviewers say it doesn’t shrink in the wash, and the neckline maintains its shape over time. Sizes: XS-6X Helpful Review: “It is the PERFECT t-shirt! Soft, thick, and stretchy. By far, my most comfortable t-shirt. So comfortable that I bought 18 shirts total! Gave my old t-shirts to Goodwill. If you like comfort, this is the shirt for you. The price is right as well.”

09 Quick-Drying With Odor Control & UPF 50+ Amazon Hanes Women's Sport Cool Dri Performance Short Sleeve T-Shirt $14 See on Amazon Made from 100% polyester, this Cool Dri Performance shirt by Hanes wicks wetness, dries quickly, controls odor, and has 50+ UPF to protect you from the sun. Yes, all those factors make it great for workouts, but its functionality, style, and fit will make it work virtually anywhere you need to go. Several reviews suggest sizing up. Sizes: XS-3XL Helpful Review: “Really love this light and free-flowing shirt. It has become my favorite on hot days, and even as an undergarment in cooler weather when I want a little more heat. Made well, washes great.”

10 Shirred V-Neck With 6,700 5-Star Reviews Amazon Hanes Women's Shirred V-Neck T-Shirt $6 See on Amazon Shirring at the neckline gives this 100% cotton v-neck t-shirt from Hanes with 6,700 5-star reviews a feminine look. The fit is classic, the feel is lightweight, and several of the reviews we read point to how much they like the coverage of this somewhat longer cut. Sizes: S-XXL Helpful Review: “This very comfortable summer shirt is my new favorite! I ordered it in 5 colors. It is very flattering because it’s long enough to cover my entire tummy. It doesn’t wrinkle and keeps me cool on hot summer days. The price is amazing!”

If you’re looking for the best white t-shirts for women, it starts with understanding that not all white t-shirts are the same! The picks above represent different fabrics, cuts, and clings — all crisp and all super comfortable.