Comfort Is The New Sexy: 10 Pieces That Look & Feel Good From Body-Positive Brands

I'm tired of feeling like a tightly wrapped, slightly overflowing, stuffed sausage whenever I attempt to get ready for the day. I need comfortable stylish clothes — clothes from brands that celebrate and design for all bodies. Postpartum is challenging enough on a new mom's psyche, and frankly, it's why I opt for no pants most days. Unfortunately, I can't stroll the aisles of the supermarket or roam the office in my underwear, so something's gotta give. After a much-needed pep talk with my curves in the mirror, I decided that I'd do a little retail therapy, with comfort being my top priority.

As I grazed the racks for ultra-soft fabrics and flattering cuts to avoid the dreaded (for me, at least) muffin top, I realized something: comfort is sexy. I don't need to squeeze into lingerie or trending fashion pieces to get my groove back; I just need to fit well in my clothes — and feel comfortable in them. With the right staple items in your closet, it can set and change the tone of your entire day.

Thus, the following list of comfortable yet still stylish clothes that are totally snatched and body-positive was born.

01 Aesthetic Leggings Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging $49.95 $29.97 See on Aerie Consider these the wrap dress for your legs! Aerie’s crossover leggings are made with 88% Nylon and 12% Elastane, better known as “Our Real Me Fabric” at the brand. It’s breathable and light, and the crossover feature at the waist creates a “V shape” curve that hugs your sides without squeezing. The flared bottom makes them perfect for any everyday activity and provides the comfort of sports clothes with the feel of a put-together outfit. Helpful Review: “Besides the fact it is so flattering, the quality is super soft and not the type of leggings that will fade and cheap out over time! I have multiple aerie leggings and this is by far my favorite. I wear it to lounge and even to dress up!” Available Sizes: XXS to XXL

02 A “Go-To” Bralette Skims FITS EVERYBODY CROSSOVER BRALETTE $32 See on Skims Gone are the days of hiding your clunky sports bra under a worktop for the sake of comfort! What started as something merely trendy to wear under revealing shirts has quickly become a staple. This bralette by Skims is a best seller for a reason, as it has the plunging neckline for low cut tops, is lined in power mesh, and is made with 79% nylon. It's little wonder this is listed as "Kim's go-to bralette." Helpful Review: "I'm a recent breast cancer survivor — so after my double mastectomy and several surgeries that followed, as well as chemotherapy and radiation, it was nearly impossible for me to find a comfortable bra that fit. Not only did I find one, but I also found my self-confidence and strength in dressing again! Thank you!!!" Available Sizes: XXS to 4X

03 A Dress That’s Both Billowy & Structured Universal Standard Iconic Geneva Dress Berry $120 See on Universal Standard A billowy dress that suits all shapes and sizes? Yes, please. The Geneva dress has gained popularity for its all-inclusive fit, and it also comes in over 15 colors. The Universal Standard motto "reflects the true bell curve of the average person in the United States." Their entire line is organized by this measurement, making a medium a size 18-20. Helpful Review: “It's a comfy sack dress that somehow looks good. Amazing. Perfection. A+.” Available Sizes: 4XS to 4XL

04 These Jeans Described As “Denim Perfection” Good American GOOD LEGS CHEWED HEM $149 $125 See on Good American Just like Abercrombie’s, these Good American jeans have all the stretch you need. They also customized their fabric to have a sculpting quality and assure customers that their use of recovery fabric gives the jeans a longer shelf life, making the price tag for these well worth it. This chewed hem style is ideal for a night out in your favorite pumps or a baseball game in your lowrise Converse. Helpful Review: “First pair of GA jeans and I'm not mad about it. This will be the first of many. Fits amazing. High waisted. Perfect length. Already put through the washer/dryer with no issues!” Available Sizes: 00 to 26

05 Underwear With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews Boody Classic Bikini $13.95 See on Boody This classic bikini-style underwear is more than meets the eye. Not only are they Cameron Diaz in Charlie’s Angels flattering, but they are eco-friendly and practical too. These panties were designed to never “creep, roll, or sag” and are a total steal at just 14 bucks apiece. Helpful Review: “When I wear them it’s like they’re not even there. They’re so comfortable and cool on my skin. I can’t wait to replace all of my old underwear with these!” Available Sizes: XS to 4XL

06 Barely There Shapewear Yitty by Fabletics Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Short $49.95 See on Yitty Sometimes you want a little bit of compression without gasping for air, and these seamless shorts in Lizzo’s new clothing line do exactly that. The fabric is lightweight, and the double-lined waistband provides ample belly support. The fabric is also made not to roll up, conceals underwear lines, and even has an anti-microbial SilverSeam panty liner that “keeps you fresh.” Lizzo’s shapewear line also features bodysuits, bras, and underwear. Helpful Review: “Y'all, I don't normally write reviews. But this shapewear is life-changing. Things I used to hate about shapewear — the top rolled down under my boobs — the lines around my thighs — everything! This Yitty is the total opposite. I'm in love.” Available Sizes: XS/S to 5X

07 A Breathable Bodysuit Old Navy Fitted Sleeveless Square-Neck Bodysuit for Women $24.99 See on Old Navy Looking for something fabulous you can buy in a pinch? Old Navy's chunky strapped bodysuit is a great piece to pair with a long skirt or jeans. This piece comes in seven colors and is part of the company's body-positive line, Bodlove, which features "fitted, curve-hugging dresses, T-shirts and tank tops." Helpful Review: “Not in a million years did I ever think I would or should be a bodysuit person. I am now the proud owner of 5 of this style and I'm obsessed. They are great quality, and the square neck makes this feel more expensive and structured than a typical old navy t-shirt. So impressed. Get one in every color.” Available Sizes: XS to 4X

08 A “Sexy” & “Supportive” Faux-Wrap Bathing Suit Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece $95 See on Summersalt This wrap one-piece bathing suit shows just enough skin and accentuates the right curves to give full confidence on your holiday this year. This design comes in 13 fun prints and colors and offers compression to keep all the goods in place. It’s part of Summersalt’s “Summer of Selflove” campaign, where they proclaim that “everybody is a Summersalt body.” Helpful Review: “When I put this bathing suit on, I actually said, ‘Wow!’ I have never had that experience with a bathing suit. I thought that the color might be too bright; it wasn't. It was comfortable and flattering. The price was right too, when you compare it to the prices at a department store.” Available Sizes: 2 to 26

09 A Versatile Blouse Eloquii Tie Neck Blouse $79.95 See on Eloquii A dress top that isn’t bursting at the seams at your chest and is flattering on different shapes and sizes?! Eloquii outdid themselves. This silk blouse is ideal for the office and pairs well with jeans for an evening out. And since it comes in nine fun designs, there's a style to suit whatever mood you're in. Helpful Review: “This was my first experience buying Eloquii clothes. I wasn’t familiar with their fit and worried about my xl arms, even for plus-sized clothes. I usually wear 14-16 and chose the size 16. It fit beautifully, and when I wore it with jeans, I got compliments all day. I genuinely felt fly AF. Couldn’t ask for more.” Available Sizes: 14 to 28