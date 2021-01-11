30+ Betty White Quotes That'll Make You Love Her (Even More!)

When it comes to star power, it doesn’t get any more iconic than Betty White. At nearly 100 years old, the legendary actress has enjoyed a career in Hollywood for a mind-blowing 90+ years! The true trailblazer paved the way for so many women in comedy and onscreen, and she did it with a relentless happiness that has become her calling card. Is it really any wonder that Betty White quotes are some of our favorite quotes to borrow?

Seriously, this national treasure has blessed us with quotes for every occasion. Want something fun and lighthearted? Check. How about words of encouragement? Betty’s got your back. And it goes without saying that some of her most memorable utterances are, well, a little naughty. Thanks to award-winning stretches on classic series like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland, White has remained in the spotlight — and she continues to make the best of her time to shine.

So, join us in celebrating this beloved star. These Betty White quotes are just another reminder (as if we needed any more) of why she’ll always be our favorite.

Best Betty White Quotes

“If one has no sense of humor, one is in trouble.” “There’s no formula. Keep busy with your work and your life. You can’t become a professional mourner. It doesn’t help you or others. Replay the good times. Be grateful for the years you had.” “Get at least eight hours of beauty sleep, nine if you’re ugly.” “I like those touches of chivalry that are fast disappearing. If I sound old-fashioned, it’s because I’m as old as I am! But it’s just polite.” “People say, ‘But Betty, Facebook is a great way to connect with old friends.’ Well, at my age, if I want to connect with old friends I need a Ouija board.” “Mind your own business, take care of your affairs, and don’t worry about other people so much.” “Friendship takes time and energy if it’s going to work. You can luck into something great, but it doesn’t last if you don’t give it proper appreciation.” “So you may not be as fast on your feet, and the image in your mirror may be a little disappointing, but if you are still functioning and not in pain, gratitude should be the name of the game.” “If a guy’s that cute, you’ve got to tap that booty.” “Why do people say ‘grow some balls’? Balls are weak and sensitive. If you wanna be tough, grow a vagina. Those things can take a pounding.” “I have no regrets at all. None. I consider myself to be the luckiest old broad on two feet.” “It is important that you not believe your own publicity. Be grateful for whatever praise you receive, but take it with a grain of salt.” “You can always tell somebody by the way they put their hands on an animal.” “I just make it my business to get along with people so I can have fun. It’s that simple.” “I may be a senior, but so what? I’m still hot.” “Well, I mean, if a joke or humor is bawdy, it’s got to be funny enough to warrant it. You can’t just have it bawdy or dirty just for the sake of being that — it’s got to be funny.” “I’ve always liked older men. They’re just more attractive to me. Of course, at my age, there aren’t that many left!” “Does desire melt away with age? I’m waiting for that day to come.” “I am still to this day starstruck. I look out at this audience and I see so many famous faces, but what really boggles my mind is that I actually know many of you. And I’ve worked with quite a few… maybe had a couple. And you know who you are.” “I’m a health nut. My favorite food is hot dogs with French fries. And my exercise: I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I’m up and down those stairs.” “Everybody needs a passion. That’s what keeps life interesting. If you live without passion, you can go through life without leaving any footprints.” “Laughter keeps everyone feeling wonderful.” “My answer to anything under the sun, like, ‘What have you not done in the business that you’ve always wanted to do?’ is ‘Robert Redford.’” “My philosophy for staying young is [to] act bubbly every day. Drink bubbly every birthday!” “Best thing about being in your 90s is you’re spoiled rotten. Everybody spoils you like mad and they treat you with such respect because you’re old. Little do they know, you haven’t changed. You haven’t changed [in the brain]. You’re just 90 every place else. Now that I’m 91, as opposed to being 90, I’m much wiser. I’m much more aware, and I’m much sexier.” “In my head, I’m the ultimate cougar. Animal lover that I am.” “My mother always used to say, ‘The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.’” “Butterflies are like women — we may look pretty and delicate, but baby, we can fly through a hurricane.” “I’m a big cockeyed optimist. I try to accentuate the positive as opposed to the negative.” “Animals don’t lie. Animals don’t criticize. If animals have moody days, they handle them better than humans do.” “I’m not what you might call sexy, but I’m romantic. Let’s put it that way.” “Still here, bitches.” “About being called a ‘legend,’ “I just laugh. Have I got them fooled.” “I’m a teenager trapped in an old body.”