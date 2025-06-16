11 Black Bean Recipes For Affordable High-Protein Meals

My husband does most of our grocery shopping (yes, I’m very much in love with him), and he knows to always grab a can or two of black beans while he’s there. I use them constantly in quesadillas and burrito bowls for easy lunches — they’re high in protein, rich in fiber, super affordable, and the shelf life on a can of beans really can’t be beaten. If you’re newer to the black bean game, here are some great, easy black bean recipes to make quick, nutritious meals and snacks you’ll genuinely enjoy.

Listen, if you’re feeling the squeeze at the grocery store right now, you’re not alone. It feels like finding affordable ingredients and pantry staples is more important than ever (looking at you, egg noodles). Dried or canned beans are such a great option to keep on hand because of how nutrient-dense they are and how long they last. Whether you’re in the mood to really cook or want something simple and fast, these recipes will help you make the most of the humble black bean.

01 Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili All The Healthy Things Chili is one of my top five favorite meals to make at home — it makes the best leftovers and is so satisfying with all those fresh toppings. All The Healthy Things’ black bean and sweet potato chili sounds so flavorful and filling, and it’s overall very cheap to make.

02 Congri (Cuban Rice & Black Beans) Jessica in the Kitchen Beans and rice never misses, TBH. In her recipe, Jessica in the Kitchen guides you through the process of making congri, which is loaded with flavor from onions and bell peppers. It’s a complete meal on its own, or as the perfect base for burrito bowls or a side for chicken.

03 Southwestern Stuffed Bell Peppers Foodie Crush If you need a really flavorful, satisfying meal without much effort, stuffed peppers will do the trick. Foodie Crush’s are stuffed with black beans, corn, beef, cheese, chiles, and rice, so they’re kind of like a whole meal in one.

04 Black Bean Soup All The Healthy Things Homemade black bean soup is an obvious option here, and All The Healthy Things’ recipe is a great version to try. The chorizo in this bad boy adds so much depth of flavor, and the cilantro, lime juice, and avocado on top are the perfect counterbalance.

05 Quinoa Black Bean Tacos Damn Delicious Want an easy meal that will keep you full and satisfied? Damn Delicious’ quinoa and black bean tacos. They’re simple and easy to make, but still deliver plenty of flavor. They’re going to become part of your weekly dinner rotation for sure.

06 Spicy Black Bean Burgers Dude That Cookz Making black bean burgers requires a few little tidbits of special knowledge, like letting your canned beans air dry for a few minutes before trying to shape your patties. Dude That Cookz will walk you through everything you need to know to make the perfect spicy black bean patties that hold together and taste great.

07 Easy Cheesy Crispy Vegan Black Bean Tacos Make It Dairy Free Who doesn’t love a crispy taco situation? Follow Make It Dairy Free’s recipe to keep them vegan, or swap in your favorite standard ingredients where you see fit. These bad boys only take 20 minutes to make, so they’re not just a great weeknight meal but a quick and easy WFH lunch.

08 Spicy Baked Black Bean Nachos Budget Bytes Budget Bytes’ sheet pan nachos are such a fun recipe (and incredibly easy) to serve to the family — just pop ‘em on the table and let everyone pick away. They take about 30 minutes from start to finish, making them the perfect weeknight meal. Bonus: They keep dishes to a minimum.

09 Black Bean Dip Budget Bytes Let’s talk snacks, because black beans are great for that too. Budget Bytes’ bean dip recipe is probably the most affordable homemade party food you could make, and it’s also a delicious thing to prep in bulk if you want a high-fiber, high-protein afternoon snack for the week.

10 Black Bean & Corn Salsa Foodie Crush Summer get-together? You should bring salsa — preferably a filling one, like Foodie Crush’s black bean and corn salsa. The fresh sweet corn, hearty beans, tomato, red onion, and delicious dressing are going to have everyone coming back for “just one more bite.”

11 Vegan Black Bean Brownies Make It Dairy Free Did you know black beans can actually be used in desserts, too? The beans in Make It Dairy Free’s recipe act like flour, so you can make delicious, fudgy gluten-free brownies. They take about 15 minutes to prep and an hour in the oven before you can enjoy.

Who else just added five cans of black beans to their grocery list?