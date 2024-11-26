Is It Better To Shop IRL On Black Friday Or Online?

Holiday shopping season is officially upon us, which means stores are already preparing to help you deck the halls... hopefully by way of some killer deals and steals.

With saving as much money as possible — along with your sanity, of course — you might be wondering if it's better to shop online or in-store on Black Friday. Whether you enjoy the excitement of heading to the store bright-eyed and bushy-tailed (and escaping your family's Thanksgiving gathering), or you'd rather hide under the covers with your laptop and click "add to cart," there's a shopping experience to suit every need. But which approach will yield the best deals? Settle in, because we got the scoop from a few savvy shopping experts.

If you're hoping to stick to a strict budget (and who among us is not these days?), you might actually want to brave the crowds and shop in person, Michele Frank, PhD, an associate professor of accountancy at Miami University's Farmer School of Business, tells Scary Mommy.

"For the past several years, online deals have been nearly identical to those offered in stores," she explains. "However, shopping in person may make it easier to stick to your budget, both during the holidays and beyond. For example, online retailers often make it easy to spend an extra $10 or $20 to reach the free shipping amount, making shoppers willing to add items to their cart that they do not need and would not buy if shopping in person. In addition, when you shop online, you are more likely to be targeted by emails and ads after the holidays, which could cause you to buy things that you might not have otherwise."

Also, there's some reward to seeing an item with your own two eyes before you buy it, as Kandi Arrington, the executive vice president of customer development and retail consultancy at Mars United Commerce, adds. "Online deals are convenient when IRL isn't an option, but online deals are limited and often aren't the everyday version of an item. Shopping live allows shoppers to see if the items featured are the typical everyday items versus smaller versions and/or limited production of lesser quality." Besides, she notes, you might be able to snag special items you wouldn't have seen by browsing online.

"Shopping in person can also be beneficial for local deals, avoiding delivery costs and immediate access to your purchased items," notes Destiny Chatman, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

Generally speaking, though, all experts agree that you'll find the same or similar deals whether you're shopping brick-and-mortar or from your device of choice. "With regards to major retailers, most of the items on sale are available both in-store and online, with some exclusive deals for only online shoppers and/or in-store shoppers," says Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer expert at Smarty.

Making a list… and checking it twice

No matter your preferred shopping method, planning ahead is crucial, especially so you don't end up making impulsive decisions that negate any potential savings, says Frank.

"If you catch yourself overspending or constantly making impulse buys because you are a busy parent, you should set time aside to create a detailed shopping list and set a strict budget," adds Chatman. "Whether you're shopping in stores or online, having a list and budget will be the best way to keep yourself accountable, but shopping online helps you stick to your list and avoid those tempting product displays."

For those braving the Black Friday crowds, tempering your expectations — and sticking to a strict shopping strategy — can help minimize stress and frustration, adds consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch. "I have noticed that retailers don't really offer store-wide sales on Black Friday," she says, "so unless there's something specific on sale at your local retailer, going to browse could end up disappointing you in the long run with limited sales. Plus, it takes a lot of time driving from store to store and looking for parking or standing in long check out lines to get your shopping done. When you shop online, you can hop from site to site to find the best deals and save yourself time and headaches."

Whether you're taking it to the streets or the comfort of your couch, ensure you've got your favorite snacks and drinks on hand to help keep you hunger-free, hydrated, and happy. And don't forget to treat yourself to whatever it is you've been wanting, because lord knows you deserve it.