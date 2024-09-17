Oh, there's no place like home for the holidays — and by home, I of course mean the seasonal aisles at Target. While it feels early to already be thinking beyond the pumpkins and ghosts taking over the aisles now, the Target Wondershop is getting ready for the 2024 holiday season, and it's going to be as lovely as ever. With lots of new festive items, including wrapping paper and ornaments, there are plenty of ways to add to your current holiday decor or jazz it up with something totally new. And luckily, Target Wondershop has a ton of items this year that are a total steal.

Target's always pretty budget-friendly, especially in the Wondershop, but the amount of items under $5 is truly incredible. You can easily make your kids' bedrooms extra festive or spread some holiday cheer to neighbors with ease, thanks to this price point. It's especially great if you're looking for a specific ornament or something special and find it there in the Wondershop.

I'm personally a major fan of all the fun holiday pieces at the Target Wondershop under $5, like jolly mugs and pillows to help you set the perfect Christmas movie scene. It's not just ornaments, friends, so no matter what kind of festive sparkle you're looking for, Target's sure to have it — and at a price point that feels affordable, even ~in this economy.~

Like, seriously — look at all these Wondershop goodies. You could have a great cookie decorating day, a fun Christmas snack party, or just a movie night with all of these fun Target Wondershop items under $5.

There’s a definite theme happening, so if you want all gingerbread everything, the bowls, tablecloths, and plates can also match the mug. The same goes for the peppermint themes, the trees, and Santa. Just so many fun things. These are also great if you want to have seasonal plates and cups for your kids but aren’t quite ready to trust them with real ceramic.

Target is always my first stop when I’m looking for a unique Christmas ornament. I love getting a new one each year to represent something sweet to my family or to one of my daughters, and the Wondershop ornaments this year are so darling. And at just $5 each, it’s no sweat to turn them into gifts for teachers, neighbors, or loved ones if you like something sentimental like that, too.

If cute holiday accessories are your jam (you’re my people), then the Target Wondershop definitely has you covered. Headbands and hats can be found for $5 or less, which means you can outfit the entire family for every single Christmas moment. I’m a big fan of dressing on theme for Christmas parties or festive activities like going off to see lights, so this is definitely budget-friendly if you’re the same way. But don’t sleep on just grabbing one fun piece from the Wondershop to keep you festive all season long, either.

And hey, while you’re at it, go ahead and get something for one of those school holiday spirit days — you know it’s coming.