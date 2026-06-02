11 Canned Black Bean Recipes That Are Cheap, Easy, & Delicious

Canned black beans are something I toss in my cart pretty much every time I visit the grocery store. The store-brand ones are usually less than a dollar, and beans are notably high in protein and fiber, so they’re a super affordable way to add both to any meal. Plus, they’re good — who doesn’t love beans and rice, black bean enchiladas, or a hearty chili? If you also like to stock up on canned beans but your go-to meals don’t sound good this week, here are some delicious canned black bean recipes that’ll get you excited to whip out your can opener and make something new.

01 Crockpot Chicken Enchilada Casserole Princess Pinky Girl I love enchiladas, but I don’t make them much because I usually don’t want to fuss with the assembly after already making the filling. But Princess Pinky Girl’s Crockpot chicken enchilada casserole takes quite literally all of the effort out of the dish, while still giving you the meal you crave. You could easily leave out the chicken if you’re vegetarian or opting for more meatless meals to save money.

02 Crispy Baked Tacos with Hidden Veggies All The Healthy Things Because zucchini has such a light flavor and malleable texture, you won’t even notice it inside these scrumptious baked black bean and ground turkey tacos from All The Healthy Things. The shells get nice and crispy without frying, and I dare say even the pickiest kids will miss the hidden veggie component with everything else going on here (including cheese).

03 Viral TikTok Dense Bean Salad Entirely Emmy Dense bean salads went viral a few years back on TikTok, and honestly, they still have a pretty firm chokehold on a lot of food creators. And hey, we’re not complaining — they keep making them because we keep clicking and saving the videos. Entirely Emmy’s easy dense bean salad recipe is a gorgeous mix of beans, peppers, onions, olives, and more. This would be so good to scoop up with chips...

04 Black Bean Quinoa Salad Feel Good Foodie No more depressing desk lunches for you — Feel Good Foodie’s black bean and quinoa salad is too easy for that to go on. You get sweet and savory, soft and crunchy, protein and nutrients and fiber... this salad has everything.

05 Cheesy Enchilada Orzo Family Fresh Meals Enchilada orzo? Never would of thought of that, but now I can’t stop thinking about Family Fresh Meal’s recipe. It’s a delicious and easy one-pot meal of al dente orzo, creamy cheese sauce, and tender beans and veggies.

06 Breakfast Hash With Veggies & Black Beans Jessica in the Kitchen Black beans never come to mind when I’m making breakfast, but Jessica in the Kitchen’s hash recipe might just change that. Check around your grocery store for the refrigerated potatoes too — my store has had them on sale for $1.50 a bag the last few weeks, and they are so convenient for meals like this.

07 Easy Black Bean Soup Averie Cooks Black bean soup is a classic for a reason, and Averie Cooks’ creamy, smoky version (made with roasted poblanos — mmmm) sounds like the ultimate iteration. Served with plenty of cilantro, sour cream, and avocado on top? Stop it.

08 Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers All The Healthy Things These vegetarian stuffed peppers from All The Healthy Things look so delicious, you won’t even miss the meat. They take about 50 minutes in the oven so they’re not a super snappy weeknight meal necessarily, but you can assemble them ahead of time if you need to shave some time off the recipe.

09 Black Bean Veggie Burgers Feel Good Foodie If you own a food processor, you’d be surprised how easy it is to make Feel Good Foodie’s veggie burgers at home. You just dice, season, and roast a big pan of black beans, mushrooms, onion, and bell peppers, process ‘em up, and then shape into patties and brown. They keep for three months in the freezer, so these would be a good Sunday afternoon project if you want filling, healthy WFH lunches on hand.

10 Chorizo Sweet Potato Skillet Budget Bytes Budget Bytes’ sweet potato, chorizo, and black bean skillet is an easy, one-skillet meal that includes all the building blocks of a complete meal: carbs, fiber, protein, vegetables, and yes, plenty of cheese (a necessity). This would be so good for dinner, and packed for lunch with some tortilla chips or inside of a wrap.

11 Lime Cilantro Shrimp & Black Bean Salad Averie Cooks I love Averie Cooks’ recipes because she keeps them as simple as possible while maximizing the flavor for your efforts. This shrimp and black bean salad, bursting with jalapeño, cilantro, and lime, looks absolutely delicious for any meal of the day, or to take to a big summer barbecue.

Baked tacos and enchilada orzo just made it onto my menu for the week.