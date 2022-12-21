Because binge-watching Emily In Paris season 3 will make you wish you were spending Dec. 25 in the City of Lights.
With Emily in Paris Season 3 finally dropping, it’s hard not to get swept up in the romance of the City of Lights — especially this time of year. So, in celebration of the new episodes, join us in swooning over the following photos of Christmas in Paris.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix
Royale Street and Concorde Plaza at dusk during the holidays is enough to make anyone want to pack their bags and move to Paris a la Emily.
Bruno De Hogues/Getty Images