9 Easy Chuck Roast Recipes That Aren’t Pot Roast Or Beef Stew

Listen, I love a good sale at the grocery store as much as the next gal — that’s when I get to stock up on chicken thighs and ground beef to grab out of the freezer as needed. But when the sale is on chuck roast, I nearly always pass it up. I’m just never sure what I can do with that big ol’ hunk of meat other than make a pot roast or beef stew. I love both meals, but not enough to eat them all the time, especially when it’s hot outside. So, it’s time I look into chuck roast recipes that incorporate different flavors and yield new dishes, because let’s be real: We all need those grocery store savings more than ever these days.

So, here are some of the best chuck roast recipes I found that are quick and easy, still involve setting and forgetting your chuck roast in the slow cooker, and turn out delicious every time.

01 Slow Cooker Korean Beef Damn Delicious Ten minutes of prep for this? Sign me up. Damn Delicious’ recipe is so flavorful and loaded with fresh veggies and kimchi. The beef itself cooks on low for seven to eight hours and comes out so incredibly tender.

02 Slow Cooker Greek Gyro Bowls The Curious Plate If you’re in the mood for Mediterranean cuisine, a chuck roast can work with that, too. In this recipe, The Curious Plate walks you through how to season the roast before popping it into the slow cooker so that it falls apart easily and pairs perfectly with fresh tzatziki, tomatoes, cucumbers, hummus, and lots of red onion.

03 Instant Pot Ragu Damn Delicious Oh, sorry, you meant Italian specifically — no problem. Try this beef ragu from Damn Delicious. It’s so rich and flavorful, thanks to the red wine and garlic, not to mention a hint of cinnamon. It’s the kind of leftovers that just get better with every day in the fridge.

04 Beef Stroganoff Foodie Crush OK, so you don’t want pot roast, but something hearty still sounds good. This homemade beef stroganoff from Foodie Crush is a must-try, then. The roasted mushrooms really amp up the flavor of the dish, and you can serve it over just about anything, from egg noodles to mashed or roasted potatoes.

05 Slow Cooker Beef Enchilada Stuffed Sweet Potatoes All The Healthy Things Taco night is always a crowd-pleaser in my household, so these easy beef enchilada sweet potatoes from All The Healthy Things look like they’d be right up our alley. We could easily pop the seasoned beef into crunchy taco shells or on top of nachos for our son while we try the sweet potato version for a little extra fiber (God we’re old now).

06 Slow Cooker Beef Birria Averie Cooks Who doesn’t love a birria taco? I actually feel like I could make them myself using Averie Cooks’ recipe, which requires about 30 minutes of prep but looks totally worth every second. These would make for a delicious dinner on nights when we’re all sitting at the coffee table watching a football game.

07 Instant Pot French Dip Sandwich Dude That Cookz If you love French dip sandwiches, you’ve got to try your hand at Dude That Cookz’s version so you can enjoy them whenever you want at home. He never scrimps on flavor, so you know his au jus is going to be fire. Just make sure you get some fresh sub rolls at the store to really make them sing.

08 Slow Cooker Shredded Pot Roast Sandwiches The Curious Plate Similar recipe but different outcome: The Curious Plate’s pot roast sandwiches, dotted with pepperoncini and topped with melty provolone cheese. If you have teenage boys or a very hungry partner at home, they’re going to love this meal. Throw it on the table with some chips and pickles and call it good.

09 Slow Cooker Shredded Beef Tacos All The Healthy Things Lastly, I think All The Healthy Things’ chuck roast recipe for shredded beef tacos is how I can level up at-home taco nights going forward. There’s nothing like that combination of pickled red onions, fresh cilantro, and cotija cheese to make you feel like you’re eating bomb-ass street food, even if you’re in your jammies on the couch.

Who else is starving now?