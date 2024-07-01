5 Must-Have Summer Fashion Pieces For Moms Who Still Want To Look Cool

Well, #hotmom summer is finally here, and since we are all likely feeling a bit frustrated and overwhelmed with the kids at home all day, I decided to take it upon myself to make sure we at least look cool while doing it. And before you dismiss me, feeling too exhausted and overwhelmed to give a sh*t about your personal fashion game, I want to assure you that the solutions I am about to propose are low-lift. Because contrary to popular belief, cool is often about looking effortless — and that is something all moms can embrace.

So here it is: complete with both steal and splurge options, my top five must-have summer fashion items for moms who, despite feeling tired and old, still wanna look cool. You're welcome.

Everyday Jean Shorts

Of course I am starting off with the most essential item — and, in my opinion, one worth the splurge. These are absolutely an everyday go-to for me because they go with everything, and I can dress up or down as needed. Their high-waisted rise gives the illusion of a little nip-tuck of the lower belly, and the longer length prevents any thigh rubbing without the full length of a Bermuda short. Bonus? Since the style is a little worn and tattered, and they keep their structure pretty well, these guys can stay out of the laundry cycle for weeks at a time. They are low maintenance, functional, and still stylish — a true dream.

Splurge:

Steal:

The Perfect Tee

I tried to fight this for a long time, thinking I could get away with a couple of tees from Target for under $10 — but the truth is, you need a couple of good ones. A good tee needs to fit right and keep its shape over the millions of wash cycles you will need to do over the next couple of long and dirty months.

Splurge:

Steal:

Summer Sunnies

With these statement sunglasses, you can take any simple outfit up a few notches or add the cherry on top of a show-stopper. They are medium-sized, with a pop of color and just enough structure to stay in place when you headband them onto the top of your head to inspect your child's bug bite or boo-boo just a little closer.

Splurge:

Steal:

A Trendy Sneaker

Listen, I love a sandal as much as the next gal, but we can't be out there spraining our ankles as we chase our kids around the park. So, we've got to get a little foot support, but we'll make it hip. Pair either of these with some no-show socks or a cute little frilly white ankle sock, and it will make for the perfect #coolparkmom moment. I am personally splurging for the platforms, as I will never say no to a little leg lift.

Splurge:

Steal:

The Perfect Coverup

We've all got to throw something on over our bathing suits when we are lugging our kids to and from the beach, so we might as well make it something cute and comfy. These perfect options are a little versatile, too — meaning they'll take you to and from the grocery store and pizza joint before and after the beach to grab whatever you happened to forget in the chaos of it all.

Splurge:

Steal:

See? As a comfort lover who rarely uses a blow dryer or applies makeup, I only offer easy, low-maintenance items — as promised.