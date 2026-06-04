I don’t know about you and your girlfriends, but when my group finally gets together to catch up, sex is always part of the conversation. We talk about the good stuff, the bad stuff, the “we’re not having the stuff” stuff. Most of us are in our 40s, in long-term relationships, and — some nights, at least — it seems like we’re having some of the best sex of our lives.

And I’ll admit: That still surprises me a little.

The typical conversations surrounding midlife relationships would have us all believe that these years are where sex lives go to die. And yet, there are plenty of couples reporting quite the opposite. They’re still having satisfying, connected, exciting sex well into their 40s and beyond.

These couples aren’t necessarily wildly adventurous, or even newly in love. They’re busy with jobs, kids, aging parents… the endless responsibilities (and accompanying exhaustion) we’re saddled with by this point. In other words, they’re normal.

So, what are couples who are still having great sex doing differently?

According to the sex experts I spoke with, it isn’t that these couples have tons of free time or fewer stressors. Rather, they tend to share a handful of habits and mindsets that help them stay connected.

They’re proactive

The experts agree: Desire in midlife doesn’t work the same way it did in your mid-20s, and that’s OK.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that our early adulthood sex was the ideal, and that the changes we’re seeing are deteriorations. They’re not,” says Michele Christensen, certified relational life therapy practitioner and relationship coach. “They’re expansions and deepening of our response, and particularly for women, of our voice.”

Many experts pointed out that couples still having great sex aren’t waiting around for the perfect mood to strike. Rather than treating sex as something that happens if (and after) everything else gets done, they make space for it.

“What I observe consistently is that sexually vital couples have, often without naming it, maintained what I call erotic subjectivity. They continue to see each other as separate, surprising, and not entirely knowable… psychodynamically, they have resisted the pull toward what sex researchers might call the normotic, i.e., the flattening of inner life into function and routine,” explains clinical sexologist and couples therapist Lulu Sunnucks.

“The couples who navigate body changes, health issues, parenting pressures, and hormonal shifts with their erotic life intact are those who have consciously renegotiated what sex means to them at this life stage, rather than measuring it against what it was at 25,” Sunnucks says.

This means prioritizing erotic time without waiting around for spontaneous desire to arrive.

Karen Bigman, certified sexuality educator and intimacy and relationship coach, elaborates, “What most couples are experiencing is a shift from spontaneous desire to responsive desire, which needs context, connection, and a little runway. Couples who understand that distinction stop waiting for something that isn’t coming and start creating conditions for something better.”

They focus on connection, not performance

Another major theme in the expert feedback? Couples with satisfying sex lives don’t rely on a performance-based view of sex. They're less concerned with frequency, perfection, or checking boxes and more focused on pleasure, connection, and feeling close to one another.

Anna Elton, Ph.D., LMFT, says many thriving couples don’t dwell on how much sex they’re having, but rather the quality of the emotional intimacy they’re cultivating.

“Research consistently shows that emotional intimacy, relationship satisfaction, positive communication, and feeling desired by one’s partner are among the strongest predictors of long-term sexual satisfaction,” says Elton, who describes this through the “desire equilibrium” in her upcoming book, The Formula of Desire. “Healthy desire often exists when three elements remain in balance: wanting your partner, feeling wanted by your partner, and maintaining desire for yourself. When one of these areas begins to weaken, sexual connection follows.”

Focusing less on performance and more on connection is also important in midlife because, well, our bodies may not perform the way they used to.

“Midlife is often the first time people inhabit their bodies with any real awareness,” points out Sunnucks. “Chronic stress, illness, or simply slowing down forces a kind of embodied reckoning. The couples who lean into that, who develop a more present, less performance-oriented relationship with physical intimacy, often report that sex becomes deeper in midlife even if it becomes less frequent.”

They keep sex in the conversation

If there was one predictor that showed up in nearly every expert response, it was the holy C: communication. Couples who continue to have great sex are willing to talk about all of it — what they want, what has changed, what’s working, and what isn’t.

Sounds simple enough, but many couples avoid these conversations entirely. In fact, recent data from ZipHealth found that 73% of Americans withdraw from intimacy concerns rather than discussing them directly. And that, say experts, is where trouble starts.

"Couples who can talk openly about sex without turning it into a failure or rejection for one person have a significant advantage," says Bigman.

The strongest couples don't assume their partner can read their mind. They stay curious. They ask questions. They communicate before resentment has a chance to settle in. “They engage in oral sex and lean on feedback and communication,” adds certified sexologist Kaamna Bhojwani. “As I like to say, to have better sex, you have to use your mouth.”

They adapt instead of giving up

Flexibility also ranks high among predictors of long-term sexual satisfaction in relationships, according to the experts.

Yes, your body is going to change. Yes, some things will get harder (and, sometimes, won’t get harder). But thriving couples approach those as little challenges instead of insurmountable obstacles.

“What satisfied couples do differently is remarkably consistent: They stay curious about each other when the old script stops working. The couples I see thriving aren’t the ones who preserved their sex life from their 30s; they’re the ones who rebuilt it around who they actually are now,” says Bigman. “They also get creative, whether in the bedroom or outside of it. New ‘tools,’ new dynamics, new sexual adventures.”

Or, as Christensen puts it, “Just relentlessness!”

They build intimacy outside the bedroom

Maybe the most consistent theme of all was that great sex starts long before anyone gets naked.

Experts enthusiastically agree that the most sexually satisfied couples in their 40s and beyond are the ones who fold intimacy into their lives every single day. Holding hands, sending each other sexy texts, taking walks together… that’s the stuff that keeps the spark alive.

Research and clinical experience both suggest that desire is often built outside the bedroom rather than inside it. And the couples still having great sex are doing that by investing in their relationship. They’re making each other feel desired and appreciated and seen.

One of Christensen’s favorite ways to do this is through what she has dubbed “wagging” — as in the same way your dog responds when you walk through the door.

“Whatever either of you is doing when you re-enter the same space, practice dropping everything and greeting them with a passionate embrace or juicy kiss, eye contact, and full presence,” she suggests. “Wagging every day keeps your connection sweet.”

If you want to keep your connection sweet but throw a little spice in the mix too, you could try what Bigman calls “sex snacks.”

“A ten-second kiss, every morning, before the day begins. Not a peck. A real one,” she says. “It signals, chemically and emotionally, that this relationship is still a living thing.”

The good news? None of the experts I spoke with said the secret to great sex in your 40s is having a perfect body or endless energy. And the couples who are still having great sex aren’t luckier than everyone else. They’ve just found a way to protect their intimacy, stay curious, and keep showing up for each other.

So, no magical sex position or foolproof hack, sorry! But isn’t that kind of hopeful, in and of itself? Midlife might come with its challenges, but it can come with really great sex, too… and that’s on having the hard-earned confidence to ask for what you want and the wisdom to adapt when things change.