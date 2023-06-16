Disney Park's $115,000 "Around The World" Private Jet Adventure Is Coming Back In 2024

Disney fans who want to get the ultimate experience in Disney magic have the opportunity to take advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime experience, jetsetting all over the world with first class amenities.

Disney recently announced that the “Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure” experience will be returning for 2024. The international trip lasts 24 days, visits 6 countries as well as all 12 Disney theme parks worldwide. The trip also covers 69 meals.

The entire bucket list adventure has a starting price of $115,000 per person.

“Throughout the ‘Disney Parks Around The World — A Private Jet Adventure’ trip, you’ll stay in world-class accommodations and travel in luxury aboard a VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allow for direct flights to maximize your time in each destination,” the Disney website reads.

Here are the accommodations for the Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Summit Skywalker Ranch

Tokyo Disneyland Hotel

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

Marriott Mena House, Cairo

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

“You’ll also enjoy personal access to experts and staff, who provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit.”

Tours will be guided by representatives from Imagineering, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Co., and more.

During the trip, Disney fans will also visit three iconic landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower. Guests will also head to Summit Skywalker Ranch.

The almost month-long excursion also includes a Lucas Films campus tour, a Walt Disney Studios tour, and a Kilimanjaro Safari with Animal Program Expert.

Booking for the 2024 trips have already begun for those who have already had the opportunity to embark on the “Around The World” adventure. General sale to the public will happen on June 19, 2023.

Dates for the “Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure” are as follows:

July 9 to August 1, 2023 – SOLD OUT

June 16, 2024 to July 9, 2024

July 28, 2024 to Aug 20, 2024

Despite an astronomical fee, that has not stopped from high demand for this private jet experience. In previous years, demand among residents and members far exceeded available slots, which resulted in a lengthy waitlist for guests who are interested in booking the experience.

The general public on-sale date never even happened last year as a result. Taylor Swift Eras Tour vibes, much?

If previous years are any indication of how the 2024 experience will go, it might be a good time to figure out if you’re ready to take the plunge and book that 2024 ‘Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure’ or just opt for a more standard Disney visit that costs a bit less time and money.