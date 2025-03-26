One of the great things about Disney World is that they’re always updating and changing things up, while still keeping the basics and classics together. So you know you’re going to get a great fireworks show, but maybe you’re going to get a different one than you saw last time, you know? For 2025, Disney World is revving up some pretty great changes, and you’re going to want to head to Orlando ASAP to check them all out.

The 2025 Disney Villains Show

For the fans of the baddies, you’ll be super excited to know that the villains are getting their spotlight with a brand-new show — “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” — at Hollywood Studios starting May 27, 2025. With multiple showtimes per day, you’ve got plenty of chances to see it, and it sounds like you won’t want to miss it. With the Magic Mirror leading the way, you’ll get to see Captain Hook, Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, and some other infamous Disney villains trying to convince you they’ve been treated unfairly. (Justice for Ursula, please.)

The 2025 Summer Family Deals

Make no mistake: Disney’s expensive. And the more deals you can find, the better. If you can handle the Orlando heat, these summer deals are some of the best I’ve ever seen. You can start booking all of these deals on March 27:

50% off kids tickets — If you’re traveling May 27 through Sept. 20, 2025, enjoy 50% off 3-day tickets for kids ages 3 to 9.

— If you’re traveling May 27 through Sept. 20, 2025, enjoy 50% off 3-day tickets for kids ages 3 to 9. 3-day, 3-park ticket — For Disney fams hitting the park between April 6 and Sept. 22, 2025, you can grab a 3-day, 3-park ticket for just $89 per day. This comes out to $267, plus tax, and is valid for admission to Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. No park-hopper option is allowed with this deal, and admission to Magic Kingdom is not included.

— For Disney fams hitting the park between April 6 and Sept. 22, 2025, you can grab a 3-day, 3-park ticket for just $89 per day. This comes out to $267, plus tax, and is valid for admission to Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. No park-hopper option is allowed with this deal, and admission to Magic Kingdom is not included. Free dining plan — For select Disney resort hotels, if you book a 4-night, 4-day (or longer) package that also includes tickets with a park hopper option, you can receive a free dining plan. This is valid for dates from June 29 through Dec. 22, 2025.

A Long Overdue Update for Space Ranger Spin

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by Emperor Zurg repeatedly shouting, “Miserable do-gooders!” at you on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. That’s what I thought. Every single time I’ve been on this ride, it’s gotten stuck, and there’s something both comforting and maddening about it. But the classic ride is getting an update, including new updated ride vehicles, a new show scene, and some enhancement to the gameplay itself.

The updated gameplay is my favorite — we’re talking about a whole new robot character named Buddy, whose sole purpose is to make sure you’re racking up as many points as possible. With new interactive targets, Buddy’s there to help you beat all of your family and friends and leave the ride as a Galactic Superstar and official Space Ranger.

But even better? The blasters are now handheld. Better aim, better movement, much better and more intense photos. I can’t wait.

All of this does mean that Space Ranger Spin will be down starting in August and then reopening with all of its great updates, so go ahead and hear “miserable do-gooders” again before she gets her facelift.

Y’all, we’re going to be unstoppable at Disney. With villain energy and a handheld blaster on Space Ranger Spin? Everybody better watch out.