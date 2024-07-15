How To Physically Prepare For Your Disney World Vacation

Thinking of going to Disney World? Take note: Unless you're a very active person who already lives in a warm (and humid!) climate, a little prep might be in order. While there are options for mobility aids and plenty of places to sit and rest at any of Walt Disney World's several parks and resorts, if you're "hoofing it," you might not truly be prepared for what that looks like.

Disney owns roughly 40+ square miles of property in Orlando, Florida. Only about half of Disney's property is developed so far, but that's still 20-ish square miles of Disney-themed gorgeousness to behold. And whether you're sticking to just the parks or making time to explore the resorts, you're bound to log lots of miles of walking each day. Yes, *miles.*

That's not all your body will need to contend with, though. You'll have to factor in the hot Florida temps, the massive amount of Disney food sloshing around in your belly, and the wait times during busy periods (which mean that even when you're not walking, you're still standing).

Can you still do Disney? Absolutely! However, it wouldn't hurt to prep your body first. Here are a few tips to take you from Disney+ to the Disney parks.

Start Walking

Most people plan their Disney World trip months in advance, which is great — it'll give you time to acclimate your body to the change in pace. Doing so is especially important if you sit at a desk most days and your longer walks are when you head to Target.

So, how do you start your Disney "training"? The experts at Disney Food Blog suggest working up to walking around five miles comfortably ahead of your trip. And while that might seem like a lot, just know that many people average 20,000 - 25,000 steps a day (or more than 10 miles) at Disney!

So, start with a trip around the block, then add the next one, adding a little bit more every few days until you're circling your entire neighborhood. Find a route that works for you and keep making loops until you're hitting one-third to two-thirds of the average steps taken at Disney.

Remember: You have time. Don't overexert yourself — the last thing you want is to head to Disney already compromised and/or in pain.

Pamper Your Feet and Legs

Not surprisingly, all that walking does a number on your feet, knees, and back. To make it more manageable, experts say packing the right shoes and supplies is crucial — and you want to give them a test run prior to your trip.

Now is not the time to wear cute heels matching your Mouse Ears or bring brand-new sneakers. You'll want to wear good, comfy, broken-in shoes. When Disney hosted my family, we saw tons of people wearing Crocs or flip-flops, but I wouldn't advise it unless you're used to logging plenty of miles in that type of footwear (and miraculously manage to pull it off ache-free).

I like Keens Zionic Waterproof Hiking Shoes because they're moisture-wicking, water-repelling, and super supportive. I also highly recommend good socks that offer gentle compression to help keep your blood circulating, no matter how much walking or sitting you do — like these from Brisira.

A final tip for (hopefully) keeping your bottom half from going kaput? Use an anti-chafing product anywhere friction could become an issue, like inner thighs. I've done Disney with Body Glide and without Body Glide, and I'll never go back to without.

Bring a First-Aid Kit

Every park has a visitor's first aid area tucked away somewhere full of trained professionals willing to offer OTC meds, bandages, and even COVID tests. Feel like you need to head to Urgent Care or an ER? Disney will transport you there and bring you back to the park or the hotel for free. However, some things are easier to handle on your own without sacrificing valuable time you could be spending on Disney rides.

Aside from bringing your prescription meds, consider some pain relievers, allergy meds, and stuff for tummy troubles. For those abused tootsies, bring Neosporin, Band-Aids, blister cushions (Dr. Scholl's Moleskin Padding Strips are amazing!), Epsom salt for end-of-day soaking, or an Epsom salt cream (Dr. Teal's is a favorite among hardcore Disney-goers).

Know Your Weakness

Not men with beards. Nor sundresses. Not even spirit jerseys. In this case, your weaknesses are low blood sugar and dehydration. It's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of a Disney trip and forget to eat or drink, but it's oh-so-important to remember both.

First and foremost, make sure you bring a water bottle — and not a Stanley, because those guys are heavy and pretty impractical in the parks. Disney World has water stations all over, so you just need to pack a lightweight, spill-proof, and easy-to-carry receptacle that you can refill. If you don't fill it up before you leave and at least once during the day, you're not drinking enough water. As a matter of fact, it’s a smart idea to up your water intake in the weeks leading up to Disney so you get used to drinking enough.

As for eating, sure, Disney has tons of options. If you're on a budget, though, don't forget that you can pack food to bring into the parks with you. For everyone's health, safety, and happiness, consider cramming a small, soft-sided cooler under your stroller and stocking it with a few "necessities." No stroller? A protein bar and a bag of Goldfish Crackers will fit in your fanny pack.

Make Things As Easy As Possible on Your Body

Disney World is not the time to try "toughing it out." Wear that brace for your wonky knee. If you have a condition that makes you anxious about walking, look into renting a wheelchair or ECV. Budget permitting, look into the new Lightning Lane system so you're not standing in line for so long.

And keep cool! Bring cooling towels or a neck fan. Florida temperatures range from the mid-70s during the rare "cooler" months to the high-90s and upwards of 100+ degrees in the hotter months. It's not exactly something you can prepare for (unless you want to sit in a sauna every week leading up to your trip), so your best bet is to think ahead to what gear will help you best deal with the heat and humidity.

The Bottom Line

While it's totally possible to go to Disney without doing a little physical prep work and planning, the likelihood that you'll regret skipping this step is high. A Disney vacation is a big investment! No one wants to miss out on the fun (or waste their money) by sitting out due to sore legs, blistered feet, or heat exhaustion.