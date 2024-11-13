I fully believe that Disney World is as much for moms as it is for their kids. Not only are we fully allowed to enjoy a Dole Whip while singing “It’s a Small World After All” at the top of our lungs, but there are some parts of Disney World that are just meant for moms — like the hot actors in some of the best rides.

OK, clearly that’s not why these rides are great, but if you’re going to be in line for 45 minutes because your kid is begging to go on Rise of the Resistance, you might as well go into it with the knowledge Oscar Isaac waiting for you on the other side, right? I don’t think you have to go on these rides because of the actors in them — it’s just a very nice perk after you’ve suffered through the Orlando heat and a kid whining for a new Ariel bubble wand.

If you’re a mom who gets a little queasy now and then, be sure to pop a Dramamine before hopping on a couple of these Disney World rides. The hot actors are hot, but they aren’t going to help you if the Mickey pretzel you ate 20 minutes ago betrays you. Get your motion sickness meds, secure your small items, and get whisked away with whimsical joy and Chris Pratt.

01 Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Epcot Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I mean, in a ride fully based on a movie starring actors like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista (and the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, I guess), you’re bound to recognize some hot faces as soon as the ride begins. Enjoy jumping head-first into the imaginative world of Guardians of the Galaxy with all of these sexy actors, including a special appearance by both Glenn Close and Terry Crews, as they walk you through the journey you’re about to embark on. Hubba hubba.

02 Rise of the Resistance, Hollywood Studios Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OK, this one might be my favorite. You have to wait quite a bit in Rise of the Resistance — it’s one of Disney World’s more popular rides — but it’s absolutely worth it when you’re greeted by Oscar Isaac as his character Poe. When I rode this the first time, a million of us moms started whistling and hollering as soon as he appeared on screen. And if you’re a Rey girly or a Kylo Ren fan, you get even more hotness during their special appearances.

03 Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Hollywood Studios Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is now considered one of the classic Disney World rides — it’s literally been in Hollywood Studios for 25 years. And that means when they filmed the little movie sequence for the ride, they filmed it with the 1999 version of Aerosmith. Whether you’re an Aerosmith fan or not, we can all agree that Steven Tyler and Joe Perry looked pretty smokin’ hot back in the ‘90s. A nice refreshing dose of nostalgia with some sexy rockstars before an adrenaline-pumping ride? Yes, please.

04 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Hollywood Studios Remi BENALI/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Don’t lie — Rod Serling is hot, and you know it. Even if you don’t like big drops or creepy rides, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is worth riding just to see him introduce you to the twilight zone. It’s even more special because the ride was created in 1994, and Disney reached out to Rod Serling’s widow to make sure they could use her husband’s likeness — from an episode of The Twilight Zone — and then had another actor read the script as Serling’s voice. More hot movie magic, please.

05 Journey into Imagination with Figment, Epcot Journey into Imagination with Figment is one of those dorky, old rides that most people are willing to skip — you’ll never need a Lightning Lane for this one — but for the girlies who like a Pete Davidson type, don’t skip it. Eric Idle is all up in this one and those of us who watched a lot of Monty Python as kids deserve this underhyped little dose of hotness.

I’m not saying put these rides on your list because of the actors, but you were already going to ride them anyway, right? Might as well enjoy some eye candy.